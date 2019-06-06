A few weeks ago, James Charles and Tati Westbrook got into a tiny bit of drama which had many ramifications, including James' Sister Squad — Emma Chamberlain and the Dolan Twins — unfollowing James on Instagram.
There were whispers of Emma Chamberlain and the Dolan Twins — Ethan and Grayson — collabing on a video without James, thus bringing an end to the Sister Empire, but nothing was solidified...
...UNTIL NOW!
That's right! Emma, Ethan, and Grayson are back like they never left — except without one James Charles.
On Emma's channel, she and the twins did a video called "HIGHSCHOOL DROPOUTS TAKE FINALS ft Dolan Twins."
On the twins' channel, Ethan, Grayson, and Emma did a video called "Dolan Twins Become Emma Chamberlain."
Am I sad the Sister Squad is over? A little. But clearly the era of their old squad ran its course and it's now time for the Holy Trinity.
I'm just glad that I solved the mystery of why the three of them were in a gymnastics gym!
