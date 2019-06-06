Celebrity

The Sister Squad Is Officially No More After Emma Chamberlain And The Dolan Twins Collabed On Videos Without James Charles

End of an era.

Ehis Osifo
A few weeks ago, James Charles and Tati Westbrook got into a tiny bit of drama which had many ramifications, including James' Sister Squad — Emma Chamberlain and the Dolan Twins — unfollowing James on Instagram.

There were whispers of Emma Chamberlain and the Dolan Twins — Ethan and Grayson — collabing on a video without James, thus bringing an end to the Sister Empire, but nothing was solidified...

...UNTIL NOW!

They're back, baby!

That's right! Emma, Ethan, and Grayson are back like they never left — except without one James Charles.

youtube.com

On Emma's channel, she and the twins did a video called "HIGHSCHOOL DROPOUTS TAKE FINALS ft Dolan Twins."

Originally, I thought, OK, maybe this ISN'T the end of the Sis Squad, since James DID graduate high school and thus wouldn't be able to participate in this video anyway. But then they did a video on the twins' channel and I knew the Sis Squad was history.

On the twins' channel, Ethan, Grayson, and Emma did a video called "Dolan Twins Become Emma Chamberlain."

OK, this IS something James could have participated in, so, yeah, Sis Squad appears to be donezo.

Am I sad the Sister Squad is over? A little. But clearly the era of their old squad ran its course and it's now time for the Holy Trinity.

In case you were wondering, both of these videos were funny and enjoyable.

I'm just glad that I solved the mystery of why the three of them were in a gymnastics gym!

I'd just like to say, in a previous article I said: "Now, I KNOW the Twins don't do gymnastics, but Emma has a cheerleading background. Could this, perhaps, be for a Sister Squad video sans James?? Only time will tell."

Well, today, time did tell. It was for this exact video! So my prediction was CORRECT. Sherlock Holmes? I don't know her.

