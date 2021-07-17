Bibliophiles Are Sharing The Most Annoying Book Tropes And I'm 100% On The Same Page As Them
I mean, as much as I love it, fake dating IS pretty farfetched...
I was perusing the r/books subreddit — which I do in my spare time — when I came across this query posed by u/R_J2: What are some common tropes in books that you hate? Naturally, I read the entire thread. Naturally, I took notes of all of the tropes I agreed with. Here are some of the best responses:
1. When the main characters are a set of twins, and there's a "good" one and an "evil" one.
2. When the "bad guy[s] never gives up. Like ever. Even right before imminent death, there's not a shadow of hesitation."
3. "When the main character is a 'Plain Jane' and dogs herself throughout the entire book until the snarky blonde boy says she's beautiful/like a firecracker/not like other girls/so unique."
4. When "the billionaire main character, who lives in a modern and minimalist decorated home — who is also afraid of commitment — somehow falls head over heels for the other main character."
5. More specifically, when the "ancient vampire master (or substitute magical creature of the day, but must be old) — who is also super sexy, rich, and powerful — immediately falls for a messy, broke woman in her early twenties with a tragic, mysterious past because she's just so special and different."
6. Whenever miscommunication between the two main characters "leads to conflict. Especially when the characters point blank refuse to utter a word to each other, even when a simple sentence of explanation could resolve the entire problem."
7. When a character breaks up with another character in order "to protect them."
8. When two characters of the "opposite sex get partnered together unexpectedly. They are both in the same age bracket and ridiculously attractive. Somehow, despite their successful careers and tight, athletic bodies, they are both single."
9. When "the main character carries a terrible, horrendous, shameful burden that is alluded to constantly...which turns out to be something either something common" or something that isn't actually their fault.
10. When "the beautiful, young ingénue (who is incredibly attractive and somehow doesn't realize it) meets an older, emotionally damaged man, and fixes him."
11. When the average teenage girl somehow develops superpowers while juggling multiple love interests and is always having to get saved, usually from a mess of her own making.
12. Or just love triangles in general.
13. When two characters are forced to fake-date in order to solve a problem.
14. When the spy has amnesia and has to use their skills to get their memory back and/or avenge someone that they forgot.
15. "When a character is a runner, because they want to be free/get away from where they are."
16. "When a character likes math or science because it's binary right and wrong."
17. When characters in a fantasy series always get sorted into houses/groups/factions, etc.
18. When a character — usually female — has to endure a sexual trauma for either personal growth and/or plot development.
19. "When the main character takes every possible opportunity to sacrifice themselves."
20. When a "celebrity falls in love with someone because she doesn’t recognize him, and that's a change for him."
21. Last, but not least, when the main character has "auburn hair," or "green/blue eyes" or "ivory skin" — or some combination of all three:
You can read the rest of the thread here.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.