Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

Take This “Would You Rather” Gym Quiz To Reveal Which Dutch Bros Protein Coffee You Should Try

Here's an easy question to start you off: Would you rather get a delicious protein-packed drink at Dutch Bros or...not?

Dutch Bros
by Dutch Bros

Brand Publisher

Whatever your workout routine, if you're looking for an easy way to get more protein, try the brand-new Salted Caramel Protein Latte or Mocha at Dutch Bros, available from Jan. 3–Feb. 29! Each one has over 20 grams of protein and no added sugar.

Caramel not your jam? You can also add protein milk to your fave coffee drink for an extra punch. 

Check out the fun "would you rather" workout quiz below to see which one you should try first!

Stop by Dutch Bros from Jan. 3–Feb. 29 to grab your protein coffee drink!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community