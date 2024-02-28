5 Reasons Why You Don’t Want To Miss The Limited Time Poppin’ Boba At Dutch Bros

There's a lot to love about Dutch Bros...and starting March 1, there'll be one more: poppin' boba! These delicious add-ins are only available through April and are an absolute must-try. Just check out the reasons below to see why!
1.They come in two delicious flavors: Strawberry and Vanilla Honey.
2.They can be added to any of your favorite iced and blended drinks.
3.Dutch Bros created four signature boba drinks.
4.It's more satisfying than popping bubble wrap.
5.It's a fun new way to add a pop of flavor to your day.