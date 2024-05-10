Hot Topic
Taylor Swift recently revamped her Eras Tour setlist to include hits from her newly-released album The Tortured Poets Department, referring to this new section of the concert as "Female Rage: The Musical."
While the entire album could easily fit into this category of female rage, let's take a closer look at nine lyrics that hit especially close to home:
1. "I've heard great things Peter / But life was always easier on you / Than it was on me"
2. "And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive / The smallest man who ever lived"
— "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"
3. "I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me / You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me"
4. "I'll tell you something about my good name / It's mine alone to disgrace"
— "But Daddy I Love Him"
5. "Beauty is a beast that roars / Down on all fours / Demanding 'more'"
6. "A greater woman stays cool / But I howl like a wolf at the moon"
— "The Prophecy"
7. "Lights, camera, b*tch smile, even when you wanna die"
8. "You caged me and then you called me 'crazy' / I am what I am 'cause you trained me"
— "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me"
9. "When it's 'burn the b*tch,' they're shrieking / When the truth comes out, it's quiet"
10. "Pick your poison, babe / I'm poison either way"
— "imgonnagetyouback"
11. "One less temptress / One less dagger to sharpen"
13. "How dare you think it's romantic / Leaving me safe and stranded"
14. "And I'm just getting color back into my face / I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place"
— "So Long, London"
15. "Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable / At least the dolls are beautiful, f*ck me up, Florida"
16. "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead"
— "ThanK You aIMee"
17. "Splendidly selfish, charmingly helpless / Excellent fun 'til you get to know her"
18. "I'm bitter, but I swear I'm fine"
— "I Hate It Here"
19. "I just learned these people only raise you / To cage you"
20. "So they set my life in flames, I regret to say / Do you believe me now?"
— "Cassandra"
What's your favorite lyric from TTPD? Drop all your fave female rage lyrics in the comments!
