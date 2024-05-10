    "TTPD" Is Such A Female Rage Album And These 20 Lyrics Prove It

    There's nothing like a mad woman.

    Taylor Swift recently revamped her Eras Tour setlist to include hits from her newly-released album The Tortured Poets Department, referring to this new section of the concert as "Female Rage: The Musical."

    Disney+/Taylor Swift / Via giphy.com

    While the entire album could easily fit into this category of female rage, let's take a closer look at nine lyrics that hit especially close to home:

    1. "I've heard great things Peter / But life was always easier on you / Than it was on me"

    Taylor Swift performing onstage in a white dress with written inscriptions, holding a microphone
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "Peter"

    2. "And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive / The smallest man who ever lived"

    — "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

    3. "I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me / You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me"

    Performer in white attire holds a mic, singing on stage with dramatic pose, crowd in foreground
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me"

    4. "I'll tell you something about my good name / It's mine alone to disgrace"

    — "But Daddy I Love Him"

    5. "Beauty is a beast that roars / Down on all fours / Demanding 'more'"

    Taylor Swift in a white dress performs on stage with a dancer, white confetti in the air
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "Clara Bow"

    6. "A greater woman stays cool / But I howl like a wolf at the moon"

    — "The Prophecy"

    7. "Lights, camera, b*tch smile, even when you wanna die"

    Taylor Swift performs in an elaborate feathered outfit surrounded by dancers in formal attire
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

    8. "You caged me and then you called me 'crazy' / I am what I am 'cause you trained me"

    — "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me"

    9. "When it's 'burn the b*tch,' they're shrieking / When the truth comes out, it's quiet"

    Taylor Swift performs onstage with a microphone, wearing a white dress with music note designs, in motion
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "Cassandra"

    10. "Pick your poison, babe / I'm poison either way"

    — "imgonnagetyouback"

    11. "One less temptress / One less dagger to sharpen"

    Taylor Swift performs on stage in a white dress with text, against a backdrop of stage lights
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "The Albatross"

    12. "My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him"

    — "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone)

    13. "How dare you think it's romantic / Leaving me safe and stranded"

    Woman on stage with spotlight and hovering UFO
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "Down Bad"

    14. "And I'm just getting color back into my face / I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place"

    — "So Long, London"

    15. "Tell me I'm despicable, say it's unforgivable / At least the dolls are beautiful, f*ck me up, Florida"

    Performer in an elaborate coat with backup dancers in uniform, on stage with drums
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

    16. "Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead"

    — "ThanK You aIMee"

    17. "Splendidly selfish, charmingly helpless / Excellent fun 'til you get to know her"

    Two performers on stage, one standing singing into a microphone, the other playing a keyboard on an elevated white platform
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "The Bolter"

    18. "I'm bitter, but I swear I'm fine"

    — "I Hate It Here"

    19. "I just learned these people only raise you / To cage you"

    Group of performers on stage, central figure in a white dress with written text, flanked by dancers in white outfits
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    — "But Daddy I Love Him"

    20. "So they set my life in flames, I regret to say / Do you believe me now?"

    — "Cassandra"

    What's your favorite lyric from TTPD? Drop all your fave female rage lyrics in the comments!

