Spicy Salami Chorizo Chopped Sandwich

Ingredients
4 ciabatta rolls
4 tbsp pesto
2 cups rocket
1 cup roasted capsicums
1 cup semi-dried tomatoes
4 slices Jarlsberg cheese
1/2 cup jalapeños
80g D’Orsogna Premium Spicy Chorizo Salami
Method
STEP 1: Slice the ciabatta rolls open, then spread on the pesto.
STEP 2: Add the rocket, roasted capsicums, semi-dried tomatoes, cheese slices, jalapeños and D’Orsogna Premium Spicy Chorizo Salami to a chopping board and roughly chop.
STEP 3: Spoon the chopped antipasto salad into the ciabatta rolls.
STEP 4: Slice the sandwiches into halves.
STEP 5: Serve and enjoy!