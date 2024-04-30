Paid Post

Spicy Salami Chorizo Chopped Sandwich

Spice up your lunchtime with this fiery chopped sandwich! Made with D’Orsogna Spicy Chorizo Salami.

D'Orsogna
by D'Orsogna

Brand Publisher

Hand holding a pack of D&#x27;Orsogna Spicy Chorizo Salami with a sandwich in the background on a kitchen counter

Serves: 4 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes 

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

4 ciabatta rolls 

4 tbsp pesto 

2 cups rocket 

1 cup roasted capsicums 

1 cup semi-dried tomatoes 

4 slices Jarlsberg cheese 

1/2 cup jalapeños 

80g D’Orsogna Premium Spicy Chorizo Salami


Person holding a sandwich with vegetables and meat, taken from above on a white plate

Method

STEP 1: Slice the ciabatta rolls open, then spread on the pesto. 

STEP 2: Add the rocket, roasted capsicums, semi-dried tomatoes, cheese slices, jalapeños and D’Orsogna Premium Spicy Chorizo Salami to a chopping board and roughly chop. 

STEP 3: Spoon the chopped antipasto salad into the ciabatta rolls. 

STEP 4: Slice the sandwiches into halves. 

STEP 5: Serve and enjoy! 


A chorizo and vegetable sandwich cut in half on a plate, with a spicy chorizo sausage package in the background