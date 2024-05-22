9 Lunch Ideas That Are Perfect For Little Kids — And Big Kids Alike

Paid PostPosted 1 hour ago9 Lunch Ideas That Are Perfect For Little Kids — And Big Kids AlikeThere's no such thing as a picky eater when D'Orsogna is at the table.by D'OrsognaBrand PublisherLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Chorizo Tortellini Soup D'Orsogna Upgrade your lunchtime with this hearty Chorizo Tortellini Soup that's sure to please kids and adults alike. Made with D'Orsogna Natural Chorizo, this soup is a delightful blend of savoury chorizo, tender cheese tortellini and colourful veggies — offering a comforting meal that's as tasty as it is wholesome.Whether it's a quick family lunch or a cosy meal on a chilly day, this Chorizo Tortellini Soup is the perfect choice for satisfying hungry appetites. Find the recipe here. 2. Salami and Zucchini Fritters D'Orsogna Made with just a handful of ingredients, including D'Orsogna Deli Fresh Salami, these fritters are a quick and easy option for a satisfying midday meal. Each bite is a delightful contrast of crispy outer layers and tender, flavourful interiors, enhanced by the creamy richness of ricotta cheese.Perfect for a quick lunch or a flavourful snack to hold you over until dinner, these fritters are sure to become a new favourite in your household. Find the recipe here. 3. Cheesy Pumpkin Risotto with Bacon D'Orsogna This risotto is a delightful blend of D'Orsogna Middle Bacon, velvety pumpkin puree and Parmesan cheese — all coming together to create a symphony of flavours in every bite. Whether it's a bustling weekday lunch or a leisurely weekend meal, this dish promises to elevate your dining experience with its rich, comforting flavours. Find the recipe here. 4. One Pot Chilli Mac and Cheese D'Orsogna Bursting with flavour and convenience, this hearty dish is a guaranteed hit with both kids and adults alike. It's a tantalising fusion of savoury D'Orsogna Natural Chorizo, succulent beef mince and tender elbow macaroni — all simmered together in a luscious tomato-based broth infused with a medley of aromatic spices.Perfect for busy weeknights or laid-back family dinners, this one-pot wonder is as convenient as it is delicious. Find the recipe here. 5. Easy Turkey Roll Ups D'Orsogna These delightful rolls are a simple yet satisfying lunch option that's perfect for both kids and adults. These roll-ups are packed with delicious D'Orsogna turkey slices, creamy cheese and vibrant greens — all wrapped up in a soft, fluffy wrap. Whether enjoyed immediately or stored for later, these turkey rolls are a deliciously convenient option for lunches on the go or quick midday snacks. Find the recipe here. 6. Creamy Chorizo Pasta D'Orsogna This creamy pasta effortlessly combines indulgence with simplicity in a symphony of D'Orsogna Natural Chorizo, roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, all tossed together with perfectly cooked penne.Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a cosy weekend indulgence, this dish promises to delight your taste buds with its rich, comforting flavours. Find the recipe here. 7. Ham Tortellini D'Orsogna This dish features tender fresh cheese tortellini, tossed with slices of D'Orsogna leg ham, creamy cooking cream and gooey mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection in just minutes, this hearty pasta dish is as quick to prepare as it is delicious to eat. It's served piping hot, and topped with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese — earning it the top spot for a quick, satisfying lunch that's guaranteed to leave you feeling fuelled for the rest of the day. Find the recipe here. 8. Easy Cheats Paella D'Orsogna This vibrant paella is a quick and delicious take on the classic Spanish dish. The simplified version features a medley of sliced onions, minced garlic and fresh red capsicums — all sautéed to perfection alongside slices of D’Orsogna Natural Range Chorizo and tender cooked chicken.With its bold flavours and easy preparation, this recipe is perfect for busy or lazy days — when you're craving a taste of Spain without the fuss. Find the recipe here. 9. Finally, Mortadella, Bocconcini and Semi-Dried Tomato Piadinas D'Orsogna Each bite of these piadinas features the perfect balance of flavours and textures to ensure your lunch leaves you satisfied no matter what you're craving. They're filled with thin slices of D'Orsogna Mortadella, creamy bocconcini cheese and sweet semi-dried tomatoes. Everything is topped with peppery rocket leaves then folded within a soft and fluffy homemade flatbread.With their irresistible combination of flavours and the fun of assembling them just the way you like, these piadinas are guaranteed to become a lunchtime fave for the whole family. Find the recipe here. Take your lunchtime to new heights with these mouthwatering recipes, courtesy of D'Orsogna. Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images From creamy pastas to savoury roll-ups and flavourful piadinas, you'll find something to satisfy every craving. Explore the full range of D'Orsogna products and their catalogue of recipes seriously fit for meal-plan inspo on their website.