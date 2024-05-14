Paid Post

Hot Honey, Pear & Prosciutto Galette

This Hot Honey, Pear and Prosciutto Galette is the ultimate crowd pleaser! Made with D’Orsogna Prosciutto.

Alt: Prosciutto and basil topped tart on a plate beside fresh basil leaves and prosciutto packaging

Serves: 4 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes 

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 sheet puff pastry 

3 tablespoons olive tapenade 

2 pears, sliced 

100g D’Orsogna Prosciutto 

1 tbsp honey 

1/3 cup basil leaves 

1/4 tsp salt flakes 

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper 


Packaged Prosciutto slices next to ingredients on a kitchen counter with a quiche

Method

STEP 1: Preheat the oven 180 degrees celcius. 

STEP 2: Line a 20x30cm baking tray with baking paper. 

STEP 3: Place the sheet of puff pastry onto the lined baking tray. 

STEP 4: Pull, then fold the edges to create a waved edge. 

STEP 5: Spread the olive tapenade over the pastry. 

STEP 6: Arrange the pear slices on top of the pastry.

STEP 7: Place the galette into the oven to bake for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is crispy and golden, and the pears are soft. 

STEP 8: Remove galette from the oven and top with ribbons of the D’Orsogna Prosciutto

STEP 9: Place the honey into the microwave for 20 seconds to heat. 

STEP 10: Drizzle the hot honey over the galette and garnish with the basil leaves. 

STEP 11: Finish with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. 

STEP 12: Cut into four slices and enjoy! 


Hand holding a tart topped with prosciutto, pear, and basil over a plate