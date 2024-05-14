Hot Honey, Pear & Prosciutto Galette

Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry
3 tablespoons olive tapenade
2 pears, sliced
1 tbsp honey
1/3 cup basil leaves
1/4 tsp salt flakes
1/2 tsp cracked black pepper
Method
STEP 1: Preheat the oven 180 degrees celcius.
STEP 2: Line a 20x30cm baking tray with baking paper.
STEP 3: Place the sheet of puff pastry onto the lined baking tray.
STEP 4: Pull, then fold the edges to create a waved edge.
STEP 5: Spread the olive tapenade over the pastry.
STEP 6: Arrange the pear slices on top of the pastry.
STEP 7: Place the galette into the oven to bake for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is crispy and golden, and the pears are soft.
STEP 8: Remove galette from the oven and top with ribbons of the D’Orsogna Prosciutto.
STEP 9: Place the honey into the microwave for 20 seconds to heat.
STEP 10: Drizzle the hot honey over the galette and garnish with the basil leaves.
STEP 11: Finish with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
STEP 12: Cut into four slices and enjoy!