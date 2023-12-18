Honey Mustard Ham Wellington

Method:

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

STEP 2: Place a pan over medium heat and add the olive oil, sliced mushrooms, onion and garlic. Saute for 10 minutes, or until the mushrooms and onions are very soft.

STEP 3: Add the vegetable stock, thyme leaves, rosemary leaves, salt and pepper, and simmer for 10 minutes or until the liquid has completely reduced. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

STEP 4: Place the puff pastry sheets onto a chopping board and press the two edges together to create one long rectangle.

STEP 5: Spoon the mushroom mixture onto puff pastry in a thin layer, leaving a 2cm border. Brush the beaten egg around the border and place the D’Orsogna Mini Champagne Leg Ham at the short end of the pastry.

STEP 6: In a small bowl, whisk together the dijon mustard and honey. Brush the honey mustard over the D’Orsogna Mini Champagne Leg Ham.

STEP 7: Roll the pastry around the D’Orsogna Mini Champagne Leg Ham, creating a tight roll, and ensure the ends are perfectly sealed. Trim any excess pastry and discard. Use a knife to lightly score the pastry in a cross-hatch pattern. Brush the remaining egg wash over the ham wellington.

STEP 8: Place the ham wellington into the oven for 25 - 30 minutes or until golden brown.

STEP 9: Whilst the ham is cooking, prepare the sauce by adding the apricot jam, brown sugar, dijon mustard, orange juice, salt and pepper to a small pot. Place over medium heat and simmer on low for ten minutes, stirring intermittently, or until the brown sugar has dissolved and the sauce is shiny.

STEP 10: Remove ham wellington from the oven and allow it to cool for 5 minutes.

STEP 11: Place the ham wellington onto a serving dish, alongside the sweet mustard glaze sauce, then garnish with rosemary sprigs.

STEP 12: Slice and enjoy!



