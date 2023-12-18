Skip To Content
Paid Post

Christmas Leftover Cob Loaf Salad

Our Christmas Leftovers Cob Loaf turns yesterday's feast into today's mouthwatering masterpiece — made with D'Orsogna Double Smoked Leg Ham.

D'Orsogna
by D'Orsogna

Brand Publisher

Serves: 4-6 

Preparation Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 45 Minutes


Ingredients:

1 cob loaf 

160g D'Orsogna Double Smoked Leg Ham, diced

150g cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 avocado, diced

1 cos lettuce, finely chopped

3 eggs, boiled and peeled, sliced into quarters

100g feta cheese, crumbled

4 slices D’Orsogna bacon, diced and fried 

50g croutons

 ½ cup ranch style dressing

10 chives, finely chopped

30g Christmas stuffing, crumbled into small pieces 


Method:

STEP 1: Preheat an oven to 180°C and line a tray with baking paper.

STEP 2: Slice the top off the cob loaf, then tear out the soft inside and break into chunks.

STEP 3: Place the cob loaf onto the baking tray and place the torn up bread around it, then bake in the oven for ten minutes or until lightly toasted and golden brown.

STEP 4: In a large bowl, combine the sliced D'Orsogna Double Smoked Leg Ham, cherry tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, boiled eggs, feta cheese, D’Orsogna bacon, croutons and ranch dressing, and then mix until well coated.

STEP 5: Spoon the salad mixture into the cob and garnish with leftover christmas stuffing and chives.

STEP 6: Serve and enjoy.                                            