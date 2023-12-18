Christmas Leftover Cob Loaf Salad

Method:

STEP 1: Preheat an oven to 180°C and line a tray with baking paper.

STEP 2: Slice the top off the cob loaf, then tear out the soft inside and break into chunks.

STEP 3: Place the cob loaf onto the baking tray and place the torn up bread around it, then bake in the oven for ten minutes or until lightly toasted and golden brown.

STEP 4: In a large bowl, combine the sliced D'Orsogna Double Smoked Leg Ham , cherry tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, boiled eggs, feta cheese, D’Orsogna bacon, croutons and ranch dressing, and then mix until well coated.

STEP 5: Spoon the salad mixture into the cob and garnish with leftover christmas stuffing and chives.

STEP 6: Serve and enjoy.



