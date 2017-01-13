27 Books You Need To Read If You’re Going To The Women’s March

This book-length poetic essay might be the most powerful piece of writing of the last 10 years. Maybe more. It’s almost downplaying it to call it “relevant” or “timely,” because part of Rankine’s point is that much of what she talks about with regards to race and racism — and the violence against black people in this country — has been going on for centuries and has not changed significantly in that time. And the toll that it takes on black people is immeasurable.

“Nobody notices, only you’ve known,

you’re not sick, not crazy,

not angry, not sad—

It’s just this, you’re injured.”