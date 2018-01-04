This Man Was Just Told He Can’t Enlist In The Military Because He’s Transgender

Several openly transgender Americans started to enlist in the armed forces for the first time this week, with the end of a formal ban on transgender people being able to serve openly. But a man in Washington, DC, faced an abrupt rejection on Wednesday when the Air Force Reserve said he would not be able to enlist simply for being transgender.



“I was pretty appalled,” Parker A., who asked that only an initial be used for his last name, said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. Two recruiters turned him away when he called the main application phone number, Parker said. “When I contacted the Air Force Reserves, I was hopeful that all the roadblocks would be leveled and I could be processed. However, to my dismay, they were not.”

Parker, 24, attends American University, where he’s on track to complete his master's degree in terrorism and homeland security this spring; he’s been attempting to enlist for the past five years. In a final windfall, courts recently halted President Trump’s ban on transgender service and a federal judge ordered that new transgender recruits must be allowed starting Jan. 1.

“When I called yesterday, it was my last attempt, because it’s disheartening to be refused,” he said.

BuzzFeed News contacted the worker at the Air Force Reserve recruiting station who had rejected Parker. He would only identify himself as Dave. He confirmed Parker’s account in a phone interview, saying, “Right now a person who is transgender is not eligible to enter the Air Force Reserve. That is based on our guidance.”



But spokespeople for both the Pentagon and the Air Force Reserve confirmed in interviews with BuzzFeed News on Thursday that transgender Americans are indeed allowed, by current policy, to enlist in the military, provided they meet other entrance criteria.

Col. Bruce Bender, a spokesperson for Air Force Reserve Command, said the man at the recruiting station was “in error,” adding that the man was a civilian employee, not a member of the service.

“We certainly regret missing a potential recruit in this situation,” said Bender. “We strive to make sure accurate information gets to our contractors, and sometimes information is slow to get to the distant ends, because we work in a bureaucracy.”

“We are ensuring that all the call center contractors have the correct information,” he said.