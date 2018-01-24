The Justice Department Is Threatening To Subpoena Sanctuary Cities That Don’t Hand Over Records

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been a steady critic of sanctuary cities since taking office, as a matter of public safety. Violence is exploding on American streets, he claimed in speeches to local police last year, and cities that shelter undocumented immigrants are exacerbating that threat.



So on Wednesday, the Justice Department sent letters exerting more pressure on 23 jurisdictions that have failed to hand over records that show compliance with federal immigration laws. The letters sent by an official under Sessions warn that cities and counties failing to cooperate by Feb. 23 will be subpoenaed, and they threaten to withhold millions of dollars in grants from their police departments.

But in doing so, Sessions could cut off resources used to fight crime in the same cities he’s arguing are not doing enough as is to fight crime.

A senior Justice Department official, who held a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning, said the government was was not taking a contradictory stance.

“With jurisdictions that are so willing to undermine public safety by choosing to enact so-called sanctuary policies, the department seeks to have these jurisdictions reconsider,” the official said, noting that the Justice Department’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) have required cooperating with federal agencies since Obama was president.

“When jurisdictions do not share information with federal immigration immigration authorities, there is a commitment in essence to return criminal aliens back to the street as opposed to allowing them to be apprehended by ICE and placed in removal proceedings,” the official added.

Another official, asked if local officials could be jailed for failing to comply, said, “We will evaluate next steps.”

The Justice Department launched its offensive last year, warning juridictions that federal grants were contingent on notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when an undocumented immigrant was in local custody, and holding the suspect for 48 hours so federal authorities could visit the facility.

In September, however, a federal judge in Chicago suspended the rule as it applied to notification and detention — but the judge let stand the requirement that jurisdictions show compliance with federal laws in order to accept JAG grants. That law, known as 8 USC 1373, instructs local officials to share information with federal immigration authorities.

In November, Sessions sent letters to 29 juridictions, warning they had until December to comply.

The 23 cities receiving letters on Wednesday include Chicago and New York City, which each received more than $2 million in the most recent funding cycle, fiscal year 2016, according to Justice Department records.

“The Department fully anticipates your complete cooperation in this matter,” says one of letters, sent by John Alder in the Office of Justice Programs. “Should you fail to respond in a complete and timely manner, the Department will subpoena these document.”

The Justice Department wants the jurisdictions to document laws, internal policies, and procedures, including directives from politicians to police chiefs. The department adds that failure to comply may also result in the Justice Department attempting to repossess funds given out in the 2016 cycles and denying grants in the current cycle for fiscal year 2017.

“We have seen too many examples of the threat to public safety represented by jurisdictions that actively thwart the federal government’s immigration enforcement — enough is enough,” Sessions said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Justice Department sent the letters to the following jurisdictions:

· Chicago, Illinois;

· Cook County, Illinois;

· New York City, New York;

· State of California;

· Albany, New York;

· Berkeley, California;

· Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

· Burlington, Vermont;

· City and County of Denver, Colorado;

· Fremont, California;

· Jackson, Mississippi;

· King County, Washington;

· Lawrence, Massachusetts;

· City of Los Angeles, California;

· Louisville Metro, Kentucky;

· Monterey County, California;

· Sacramento County, California;

· City and County of San Francisco, California;

· Sonoma County, California;

· Watsonville, California;

· West Palm Beach, Florida;

· State of Illinois; and

· State of Oregon.