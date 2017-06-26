The Supreme Court Just Took A Major Same-Sex Wedding Cake Case

The Supreme Court on Monday announced it would hear the case of a Christian baker in Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, teeing up the country's highest stakes legal showdown about whether laws that protect LGBT people from discrimination can violate religious people's constitutional rights.
The justices granted certiorari to hear the case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, in its next term, which begins in October.
Since same-sex couples won the right to marry, in states and later nationwide, conservative activists have doubled down on lawsuits and legislation that promote religious freedom. They argue that providing wedding-related services to same-sex couples amounts to participating in the ceremonies, thereby violating their rights to religious exercise and free speech.
Bakers, florists, and photographers are selling creative services, the activists say, and cannot be forced into artistic expression.
While it remains legal in many parts of the US to turn away gay couples from businesses, 21 states ban discrimination in public settings on the basis of sexual orientation, including Colorado. If a business bakes wedding cakes for straight couples, the thinking goes, nondiscrimination laws require they must provide the same service to gay couples.
In July of 2012, Charlie Craig and David Mullins attempted to order a wedding cake from Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, but owner Jack Phillips declined, saying that it would violate his religious beliefs.
“I’ll make you birthday cakes, shower cakes, sell you cookies and brownies, I just don’t make cakes for same-sex weddings," court records say Phillips told the men.
Represented by the ACLU, the couple filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which found in 2014 the baker ran afoul of the state law banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. A Colorado appeals court upheld that decision, saying that if the baker "wishes to operate as a public accommodation and conduct business within the State of Colorado, [the ColoradoAnti-Discrimination Act] prohibits it from picking and choosing customers based on their sexual orientation."
The court added the law "does not impose burdens on religious conduct not imposed on secular conduct."
The state supreme court declined to take the case.
Phillips, who is represented by the Christian advocacy legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, then asked the US Supreme Court to accept the case, which it did on Monday.
The Alliance Defending Freedom is also representing a florist in Washington State who turned away a gay couple seeking flowers for their wedding. The state supreme court ruled against the florist in February and her lawyers have pledged to appeal to the Supreme Court.
The high court had been pondering whether to green-light the Colorado case for months, declining to take action during its weekly reviews. At least four of the justices were needed to accept the case.
The case asks: "Whether applying Colorado’s public accommodations law to compel Phillips to create expression that violates his sincerely held religious beliefs about marriage violates the Free Speech or Free Exercise Clauses of the First Amendment."
