Jeff Sessions Said A Plan Is Coming To Seize More Property From Drug Defendants

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday he will soon release a plan to seize more property from people accused of profiting from drugs.

Addressing prosecutors from around the country, Sessions appeared to pledge the department will expand a practice that has been criticized for taking assets from citizens who in many cases haven't been convicted of a crime.

"We hope to issue this week a new directive on asset forfeiture — especially for drug traffickers," Sessions said in prepared remarks to the National District Attorneys Association in Minneapolis.

As part of his larger campaign to crack down on crime, Sessions argued criminals should not be able to keep their illegal profits.

"With care and professionalism, we plan to develop policies to increase forfeitures," he told the group of local prosecutors, which endorsed Sessions' appointment and has praised his push for lengthy mandatory drug sentences. "No criminal should be allowed to keep the proceeds of their crime."

"Adoptive forfeitures are appropriate as is sharing with our partners," he added, making what appeared to be a nod toward the Equitable Sharing Program, which allowed state and federal agencies to share the money they seize.

But practices like those have faced pushback inside and outside government.

In 2015, former US Attorney General Eric Holder established a policy to ban local police from using federal law to seize assets when they lack a warrant or criminal charge, the Washington Post reported.

The Post reported later that year that Holder followed up to say federal authorities will only seize bank accounts when they have documented illegal transactions.

The practices, a signature of the 1980s and '90s drug war, have been criticized as a tactic that enriched local law enforcement agencies with slush funds, even when the evidence against defendants was thin and criminal convictions didn't stick.

The Drug Policy Alliance has been among the loudest critics, saying property like cars and homes are seized without giving citizens the same constitutional rights they have in a criminal trial.

"Moreover, there is no presumption of innocence, no right to an attorney, and no hearsay objection," the group adds. "Few property owners, especially low-income individuals, can meet the burdens of civil forfeiture proceedings and often do not challenge seizures of their property."

The Justice Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on what the new directive was, what new plans were in the works, the timeframe, or criticisms of expanding asset forfeiture. Nor did the officials say whether defendants would need to be formally charged with or convicted of a crime in order to have their possessions seized.