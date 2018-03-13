A Federal Agency Is About To Discuss Raising The Prison Sentences For Fentanyl

A federal agency that recommends sentencing guidelines to judges will weigh a new plan to lengthen prison terms for people caught selling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for 20,000 overdose deaths in 2016.



The drug has united drug users, public health workers, and law enforcement officials alike in fear over the drug’s potency — it’s often mixed with fillers or other drugs, such as heroin or black-market pills, in doses too small to gauge reliably and killing users. Citing fentanyl's destructiveness, the United States Sentencing Commission is holding its first hearing Wednesday on a new proposal that recommends, among other changes, that first-time offenders who sell a half-ounce of fentanyl be sentenced to up to five years in prison — more than double the current top recommended term.

The Justice Department supports the proposal and contends this crackdown is necessary because small amounts of fentanyl could put thousands of lethal doses on the street.

Yet ratcheting up penalties invokes troubling echos of the 1980s’ rush to imprison drug dealers for years or decades, with negligible impact on drug abuse, according to criminal defense lawyers and activists who are protesting the plan.

Fentanyl is somewhat unique, though, and raises fresh concerns because of its potency. Critics worry that the plan to hike sentences based on the drug’s weight will incentivize selling the drug in its most dangerous forms. Top-level distributors would have reason to sell fentanyl in its highest concentrations, in order to decrease their risk of longer prison terms. Meanwhile, the critics argue, street level-dealers who sell the drug heavily laden with fillers could face longer prison terms, despite selling less of the active compounds.

Lindsay LaSalle, a staff attorney for the Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates treating drugs as a health matter, plans to testify that the recommendations will have “perverse public health impacts.”

“Under the current amendments,” her prepared testimony says, “fentanyl cut with heroin or other substances as a means of warding off fatal overdose will be punished more harshly than those selling the most potent, pure form of the drug.”

This sort of tension between potency and punishment is common among hard drugs, to an extent. (For instance, cartels tend to smuggle cocaine in high concentrations, so there’s less to conceal and the weight is lower, before domestic dealers add bulking powders so they can make more money.) But with fentanyl, the slightest variations in a dose can kill users — and dealers, who may not know their product includes fentanyl, can oversaturate their mixed products with too much, especially as batches change.