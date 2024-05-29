We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Paid Post

20 Father's Day Presents That Make Gifting For Dad Seamless And Easy

This Father's Day, spend less time figuring out the perfect present for Dad and spend more time celebrating him. Shop DICK'S Sporting Goods for all your gifting needs!

DICK'S Sporting Goods
by DICK'S Sporting Goods

Brand Publisher

*Prices subject to change.

1. Callaway 2024 Chrome Tour Triple Track Golf Balls ideal for any player seeking distance and feel.

Box of Callaway Chrome Tour golf balls with Triple Track technology, and one ball beside it
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $54.99

2. This Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Color + Stand Bundle to set a cozy ambience for those late-night chats outside on the patio.

Portable black cylindrical stove
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $279.98 (originally $344.99)

3. This Blackstone Iron Forged 36-Inch Griddle With Hood for the foodie dad who's practically BFFs with his grill.

Outdoor grill with food cooking on it, brand Blackstone visible
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $449.98 (originally $699.99)

4. This YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler that's perfect for dads who consider themselves the kings of tailgate chillin'.

YETI wheeled cooler with a telescoping handle and latch locks, designed for easy transportation of cold items
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $400 (available in nine colors)

5. A Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit curated by experienced tournament fishermen and perfect for anglers at every level.

A Tackle Mystery Box with &quot;Bass Fishing Kit&quot; label and illustrations of fishing gear
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $19.99 (BOGO 50%)

6. A pair of On Men's Cloudpulse Training Shoes for a light and bouncy feel during any gym sesh.

Profile view of a modern athletic shoe with a prominent brand logo
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $149.99 (available in sizes 7.5–14 and four colors)

7. These Nike Men's Club 6-Inch Woven Flow Shorts that come in multiple colors so Dad can get a pair for each day of the week.

Pink athletic shorts with a Nike logo on the lower left leg
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $42.99–$50 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 12 colors)

8. A pair of Adidas Samba OG Shoes that blend traditional style and sleek design for everyday wear.

A single Adidas Samba sneaker with a white upper, black stripes, and a gum sole
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $99.99 (available in sizes 4–14 and eight colors)

9. This TaylorMade Qi10 MAX Driver that's sure to set Dad up for success every time he's on the tee box.

Close-up of TaylorMade SIM2 Max driver golf club against a plain background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $599.99

10. A Nike Dri-FIT Tour Confetti Print Golf Polo with stretch-knit fabric to make the most out of every swing on the course.

Printed shirt with blue abstract patterns
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $80 (available in sizes S–XXL and two colors)

11. A pair of Chubbies Men's Classic Lined 5.5-Inch Swim Trunks with stylish patterns to make beach day feel like the runway.

Patterned swim shorts with a drawstring on a plain background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $39.99–$79.50 (available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors)

12. A pair of Brooks Men's Ghost 16 Running Shoes that are both lightweight and durable so Dad can wear them everywhere.

Brooks running shoe with perforated mesh upper, cushioned sole, and &quot;BROOKS&quot; written on the side. The sole appears thick and supportive
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $139.99 (available in sizes 7–15, four widths, and seven colors)

13. A Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt for reliable warmth and comfort, thanks to the brushed-back fleece fabric.

Nike sweatshirt on plain background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $29.97–$60 (available in sizes XS–3XLT and 18 colors)

14. This Nike Men's Atlanta Braves Navy Authentic Collection Victory Polo so Dad can rep his favorite team in style.

Navy striped Nike polo shirt with Atlanta Braves logo on a plain background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $70 (available in sizes S–XXL)

15. A Lotto Arco 16 mm Pickleball Paddle made with competition-level construction to ensure victory on the court.

Pickleball paddle by Lotto featuring geometric design and brand logo
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $149.99

16. A TravisMathew Eternal Optimist Golf Hat that's great for Dad to rock on the putting green or when he's out and about.

Navy blue baseball cap with a geometric logo on the front
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $34.95 (available in three colors)

17. A pair of stylish Nike Men's P-6000 Shoes so Dad can be a trendsetter with every step he takes.

White Nike sneaker with black swoosh logo on a plain background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $109.99–$119.99 (available in sizes 7.5–14 and six colors)

18. A pair of performance VRST 7-Inch All-In Lined Shorts so breezy and versatile, they'll be Dad's fave for work and play.

Salmon pink athletic shorts with an elastic waistband on a neutral background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $58 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors)

19. These Walter Hagen Men's Performance 11 Golf Shorts with an array of colors for cool comfort all day, every day.

Orange shorts with a button and zipper, displayed against a neutral background
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $11.17–$75 (available in sizes 30–52 and 19 colors)

20. A DSG Men's Movement T-Shirt made with breathable jersey material that will make it a staple in Dad's wardrobe.

Red crew-neck T-shirt displayed against a plain background, with a small logo on the right hem
DICK'S Sporting Goods

Price: $11.97–$20 (available in sizes S–XXXL and 15 colors)

Celebrate Dad with gifts he'll love when you shop at DICK'S Sporting Goods this Father's Day.