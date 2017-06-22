Sections

TVAndMovies

21 Moments From Season 9 Of RuPaul's Drag Race That Left Us Gagging

Gentleman start your engines, and may the best woman win.

Delaney Strunk
The season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 airs tomorrow, and I'm still coming to terms with everything that happened this season.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

The season has been a whirlwind, and I can't imagine what Ru has in store for the finale. To help mentally, spiritually, and emotionally prepare yourself for tomorrow's episode here's a recap of the top moments from season 9.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Logo

1. When the queens realized they were in the presence of the one and only Lady GaGa.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VHI

2. Alexis Michelle asking Tamar Braxton if she's ever seen an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VHI

3. When Aja called out Valentina for being the judge's favorite.

View this post on
VH1 / Via valentina-queen.tumblr.com

4. Every single time Farrah Moan whined.

View this video on YouTube
VH1 / Via youtube.com

5. Peppermint's neck when she couldn't believe what they had to do in the cheerleading challenge.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

6. When Eureka was sent home due to her injury.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VHI

7. When Valentina wouldn't take off her mask during the lip sync.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

8. And when Charlie Hides just kind of did this during her lip sync.

View this post on
VH1 / Via valentina-queen.tumblr.com

9. And then Shea called her out during the reunion for making up several excuses for her performance.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

10. Everything Trinity did during the 9021HO challenge.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

11. Nina Bonina Brown and her endless conspiracy theories.

View this post on
alsopurple.tumblr.com / Via alsopurple.tumblr.com

12. When Naya Rivera had no idea if she could leave the talk show or not.

View this post on

13. When Peppermint's club kid look on the runway.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

14. Trinity calling shade when Eureka threw her under the bus during the judge's critiques.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

15. Sasha winning a year supply of burgers despite begin a vegetarian.

View this post on
trixya-thunderfuckery.tumblr.com / Via tumblr.com

16. When the crew members got makeovers.

View this post on
Logo TV / Via logotv.tumblr.com

17. The final four rapping their asses off in the "Category Is" challenge.

View this video on YouTube
VH1 / Via youtube.com

18. Farrah cranking out joke after joke during the reunion.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1

19. Aja's split during her "Holding Out For a Hero" lip sync.

View this post on

20. Everything about Shea's Blac Chyna performance.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VHI

21. And of course, Aja renaming the Miss Congeniality award "Fan Favorite" and all the other queens agreeing.

lsd-wifi.tumblr.com / Via tumblr.com

  1. 22. Who do you think will take home the crown tomorrow night?

    Shea
    Sasha
    Peppermint
    Trinity

22. Who do you think will take home the crown tomorrow night?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Shea
  2.  
    vote votes
    Sasha
  3.  
    vote votes
    Peppermint
  4.  
    vote votes
    Trinity
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Connect With TVAndMovies