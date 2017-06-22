21 Moments From Season 9 Of RuPaul's Drag Race That Left Us Gagging

The season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 airs tomorrow, and I'm still coming to terms with everything that happened this season.
The season has been a whirlwind, and I can't imagine what Ru has in store for the finale. To help mentally, spiritually, and emotionally prepare yourself for tomorrow's episode here's a recap of the top moments from season 9.
1. When the queens realized they were in the presence of the one and only Lady GaGa.
2. Alexis Michelle asking Tamar Braxton if she's ever seen an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.
3. When Aja called out Valentina for being the judge's favorite.
4. Every single time Farrah Moan whined.
5. Peppermint's neck when she couldn't believe what they had to do in the cheerleading challenge.
6. When Eureka was sent home due to her injury.
7. When Valentina wouldn't take off her mask during the lip sync.
8. And when Charlie Hides just kind of did this during her lip sync.
9. And then Shea called her out during the reunion for making up several excuses for her performance.
10. Everything Trinity did during the 9021HO challenge.
11. Nina Bonina Brown and her endless conspiracy theories.
12. When Naya Rivera had no idea if she could leave the talk show or not.
13. When Peppermint's club kid look on the runway.
14. Trinity calling shade when Eureka threw her under the bus during the judge's critiques.
15. Sasha winning a year supply of burgers despite begin a vegetarian.
16. When the crew members got makeovers.
17. The final four rapping their asses off in the "Category Is" challenge.
18. Farrah cranking out joke after joke during the reunion.
19. Aja's split during her "Holding Out For a Hero" lip sync.
20. Everything about Shea's Blac Chyna performance.
21. And of course, Aja renaming the Miss Congeniality award "Fan Favorite" and all the other queens agreeing.
Who do you think will take home the crown tomorrow night?
