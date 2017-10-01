21 Movie Villains That Sparked Our Sexual Awakenings

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which movie villains they find weirdly attractive, and here's what they said.
1. Kylo Ren — Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2. Harley Quinn — Suicide Squad
3. Gaston — Beauty and the Beast
4. The Joker — The Dark Knight
5. Sarah Sanderson — Hocus Pocus
6. Loki — Thor
7. Voldemort — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
8. Pennywise — It
9. Kathryn Merteuil — Cruel Intentions
10. President Snow — The Hunger Games
11. Darth Maul — Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace
12. Bane — The Dark Knight Rises
13. Maleficent — Maleficent
14. Alex — A Clockwork Orange
15. Billy Loomis — Scream
16. Ace Merrill — Stand By Me
17. Ravenna — Snow White and the Huntsman
18. JD — Heathers
19. Hans Gruber — Die Hard
20. Scarecrow — Batman Begins
21. Jareth — Labyrinth
Some submissions have been lightly edited for length and/or clarity.