TVAndMovies

21 Movie Villains That Sparked Our Sexual Awakenings

Be honest, the joker could totally get it.

Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which movie villains they find weirdly attractive, and here's what they said.

1. Kylo Ren — Star Wars: The Force Awakens

"Kylo Ren, mmm, I wanna bake him some cookies, knit him some socks, and then wash his laundry." —dawnsp99
Disney

2. Harley Quinn — Suicide Squad

"Especially in that one scene when she's dancing. You can't deny she was crazy weird and hot." —calicokat
Warner Bros

3. Gaston — Beauty and the Beast

"If Belle doesn't want him, I'm a single lady who wouldn't mind a little Gaston in my life!!" —kaelink
Disney

4. The Joker — The Dark Knight

"Heath Ledger's Joker bowled me over from the minute he took his mask off in the beginning scene of the film. Funny thing is I'm absolutely terrified of clowns!"— luckyjinx27
Warner Bros

5. Sarah Sanderson — Hocus Pocus

"Funny thing, I don't usually find Sarah Jessica Parker attractive -- but dressed up as a witch... she can ride my broomstick any day." —vermor
Disney

6. Loki — Thor

"Ok, so I'm sure this won't be the only time this guy shows up on this list, but Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been the star of all of my very best sex fantasies ever since he arrived in Stuttgart in the first Avengers movie. There's just so much to like. What's a girl to do?" —christinaelstong
Paramount Pictures

7. Voldemort — Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

"Young Voldemort, when he was a sixth- or seventh-year student called Tom Riddle. I don't care that he's trying to find out the right way to murder someone in order to split his soul on half, he's pretty hot there." —musicismytherapy97
Warner Bros

8. Pennywise — It

"Pennywise from 2017's It, like the rest of the world. More so Bill Skarsgård's performance as him and not Pennywise himself." —elizabeths4e76f6863
Warner Bros

9. Kathryn Merteuil — Cruel Intentions

"When she teaches Selma Blair how to kiss? Hell yeah." —vermor
Columbia Pictures

10. President Snow — The Hunger Games

"President Snow from Hunger Games.... Donald's voice drives me crazy. I can almost hear him calling me a bag girl who needs a spanking lol."—e4f7eaf451
Lionsgate

11. Darth Maul — Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

"Darth Maul, he has been a mild (lol I have a shrine to him in my house) obsession of mine for years, gotta love the strong, silent, deadly type." —y4912e2a42
20th Century Fox

12. Bane — The Dark Knight Rises

"I couldn't understand a thing he was saying and I've never found bald men attractive but something about the character woke me right up." —andip4
Warner Bros

13. Maleficent — Maleficent

"Of course no one can deny that Angelina Jolie as Maleficent will go down as one of the most attractive villains of all. I mean who can wear those big horns and weird cheekbones and still look hot and sexy at the same time?" —iamsupermiko2
Disney

14. Alex — A Clockwork Orange

"I definitely have a twisted thing for Malcolm McDowell as Alex in A Clockwork Orange. He's such a horrible character and obviously very sick, but there's something about his commanding presence that I find really sexy."—carolineelizabeth
Warner Bros

15. Billy Loomis — Scream

"Skeet Ulrich from Scream was my first celebrity crush" —haylscomet23
Dimension Films

16. Ace Merrill — Stand By Me

"Rational me wants to take a potato peeler to his asshat face, but the cliche 'I can change him' in me just wants to make sweet, sweet naughty love to that bad-boy."—michellel44d2cc106
Columbia Pictures

17. Ravenna — Snow White and the Huntsman

"I think we should all agree to worship the evil queen Ravenna." —p439bf994d
Disney

18. JD — Heathers

"Something about his bad boy aura. And that smirk... my god, the way he smirks. Every goddamn thing about him just does it for me."—trenchcoatkid
New World Pictures

19. Hans Gruber — Die Hard

"I have no idea why. Maybe the suit? Maybe just whatever kind of an asshole he was? However, when that movie came out I had a major fan girl crush on him!"—melissakozlar
20th Century Fox

20. Scarecrow — Batman Begins

"Those piercing blue eyes and the way he spoke in the movie made me fall in love with him. He turned me on without removing his shirt or even acting remotely sexual. It's been five years later and I still sigh whenever I watch Batman Begins."—turntablesmicrophone
Warner Bros

21. Jareth — Labyrinth

"Those tight pants and, uh, obvious features. I loved the way that he pursued Sarah to keep her as always, and that awakened all sorts of fantasies of being the Goblin Queen. David Bowie made me love villains, and these days, my favorite characters are almost always the villains."—auriellis
TriStar Pictures

Some submissions have been lightly edited for length and/or clarity.

