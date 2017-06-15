Sections

TVAndMovies

Women Are Copying Wonder Woman's Sword In Dress Trick And It's Absolutely Bad Ass

*Looks up where to buy a sword online*

Posted on
Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
BuzzFeed Staff

Gal Gadot AKA Diana Prince AKA Wonder Woman is a total and complete badass.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Via giphy.com

How badass is she, you ask? She freaking carries a sword in the back of her dress and makes it look effortless.

Warner Bros

I'll admit when I watched the movie I was concerned when I saw her sporting a sword down her dress. Is that comfortable? Wouldn't she stab herself? Is it even plausible that she could pull her sword out in a moment of crisis and not completely rip her dress??

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros / Via giphy.com

Well thankfully I wasn't the only person who had these questions. In fact, a bunch of women tried the trick out for themselves and are now posting photos of themselves sporting dresses with weapons tucked securely in the back.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@manon_ellorien / Via instagram.com

The photos are tagged with #WWgotyourback and it's probably the best new Instagram trend.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@nwilliams316 / Via instagram.com

Just look this mother daughter warrior duo.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@mairzy_doatsy / Via instagram.com

Who needs a sword when you have a lightsaber?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@overcastcosplay / Via instagram.com

This look gives a whole new meaning to the word slay.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@unrealkbeauty / Via instagram.com

This look is elegant and dangerous which is pretty much the ultimate display of girl power.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@powerloaderprops / Via instagram.com

Forget a necklace and clutch — swords are the new high fashion accessory.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@melebug33 / Via instagram.com

Keep crushing it, ladies.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros / Via giphy.com

