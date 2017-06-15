Women Are Copying Wonder Woman's Sword In Dress Trick And It's Absolutely Bad Ass

Gal Gadot AKA Diana Prince AKA Wonder Woman is a total and complete badass.
How badass is she, you ask? She freaking carries a sword in the back of her dress and makes it look effortless.
I'll admit when I watched the movie I was concerned when I saw her sporting a sword down her dress. Is that comfortable? Wouldn't she stab herself? Is it even plausible that she could pull her sword out in a moment of crisis and not completely rip her dress??
Well thankfully I wasn't the only person who had these questions. In fact, a bunch of women tried the trick out for themselves and are now posting photos of themselves sporting dresses with weapons tucked securely in the back.
The photos are tagged with #WWgotyourback and it's probably the best new Instagram trend.
Just look this mother daughter warrior duo.
Who needs a sword when you have a lightsaber?
This look gives a whole new meaning to the word slay.
This look is elegant and dangerous which is pretty much the ultimate display of girl power.
Forget a necklace and clutch — swords are the new high fashion accessory.