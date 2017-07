This Imaginary All-Black Reboot Of "Hocus Pocus" Is What The World Needs Right Now

Can someone please get Ava DuVernay on the phone to make this happen?

Hocus Pocus reboot starring all black actors. Well, Twitter user Persephone did just that when she tweeted her idea for areboot starring all black actors. So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3. Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Ze… https://t.co/ms5vu9oGhn

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!