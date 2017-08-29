"Heathers" Is Now A TV Show And I Have A Lot Of Questions

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Listen up beautiful people, because I've got news for you. The iconic '80s movie Heathers, is being made into a TV show and the teaser trailer is officially out. Heathers @Heatherstv Coming to The Paramount Network in 2018. #Heathers 04:46 PM - 28 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite The show is set in modern day so we probably won't see any of those classic matching scrunchies, but that doesn't make the new Heather Chandler, McNamara, and Duke any less flawless. Paramount Network Here is how the new cast stacks up against the originals. First we have Grace Victoria Cox as our angsty heroine, Veronica Sawyer. @heathers / Via instagram.com, New World Pictures Next we have James Scully as the misunderstood bad boy, J.D. @heathers / Via instagram.com, New World Pictures And now Melanie Field as the mythic bitch herself, Heather Chandler. @heathers / Via instagram.com, New World Pictures There is also Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara and Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke. @heathers / Via instagram.com With a movie as legendary as Heathers, of course people had some opinions about the new show. Jeff Venuti @jeffvenuti @Heatherstv Completely on board for this. Normally I'm not one for TV remakes of movies but I love pretty much ever… https://t.co/OUGkKqgTEM 09:12 PM - 28 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Some brought up how excited they were to see such a diverse cast. think critically pls @voidspell @Heatherstv A heather of color, a plus sized heather (presumably chandler, the leader, nonetheless), and a genderqu… https://t.co/a2Epgipvst 08:39 PM - 28 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Others talked about giving the show a chance before forming a concrete opinion either way. bru loves s&s @anchorsabrina @Heatherstv You have to learn to give an opportunity to watch first and then give an absolutely concrete opinion!! 08:36 PM - 28 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But of course, that didn't stop people from voicing concerns over the remake. Naylis (Nay-lease) @NaylisNadia @Heatherstv Cancel it. IMMEDIATELY. 08:53 PM - 28 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Many stated that they wanted the original left alone. coop @SarahJordancoop if u think for a SECOND i'd betray the original 1989 cult classic Heathers by watching this garbage tv remake u got… https://t.co/87eBwgDT6G 10:35 PM - 28 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Like it or leave it, Heathers will premiere in 2018 on the Paramount Network. Now if you need me, I'll be rewatching this trailer and grabbing a much needed slushie. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF New World Pictures 