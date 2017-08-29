 go to content
"Heathers" Is Now A TV Show And I Have A Lot Of Questions

Color me stoked.

Delaney Strunk
Listen up beautiful people, because I've got news for you. The iconic '80s movie Heathers, is being made into a TV show and the teaser trailer is officially out.

The show is set in modern day so we probably won't see any of those classic matching scrunchies, but that doesn't make the new Heather Chandler, McNamara, and Duke any less flawless.

Paramount Network

Here is how the new cast stacks up against the originals. First we have Grace Victoria Cox as our angsty heroine, Veronica Sawyer.

@heathers / Via instagram.com, New World Pictures

Next we have James Scully as the misunderstood bad boy, J.D.

@heathers / Via instagram.com, New World Pictures

And now Melanie Field as the mythic bitch herself, Heather Chandler.

@heathers / Via instagram.com, New World Pictures

There is also Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara and Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke.

@heathers / Via instagram.com

With a movie as legendary as Heathers, of course people had some opinions about the new show.

Some brought up how excited they were to see such a diverse cast.

Others talked about giving the show a chance before forming a concrete opinion either way.

But of course, that didn't stop people from voicing concerns over the remake.

Many stated that they wanted the original left alone.

Like it or leave it, Heathers will premiere in 2018 on the Paramount Network. Now if you need me, I'll be rewatching this trailer and grabbing a much needed slushie.

New World Pictures

