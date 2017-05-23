Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
  31. Sitemap
TVAndMovies

Carrie Fisher On The Cover Of "Vanity Fair" Will Give You All The Feels

Has anyone ever been so regal?

Posted on
Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone stop what you're doing. Vanity Fair just released four different covers for their special Star Wars 40th anniversary edition, and it's a lot to process.

Leading up to @StarWars's 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga: #TheLastJedi… https://t.co/6dsfyusSG9
VANITY FAIR @VanityFair

Leading up to @StarWars's 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga: #TheLastJedi… https://t.co/6dsfyusSG9

Reply Retweet Favorite

First let's talk about the cover with Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. While the other covers feature several actors, in this shot Fisher is all alone, front and center. It's as beautiful as it is heartbreaking.

While the image is striking, Fisher's death in December 2016 makes this cover even more poignant.
Annie Leibovitz / Via vanityfair.com

While the image is striking, Fisher's death in December 2016 makes this cover even more poignant.

Fans of the franchise were obviously excited to see the photos, but few were prepared to see Fisher again.

3 Things. Kylo Ren looks amazing. Hope to see @lovegwendoline with mask off in film. Was not ready for Carrie Fishe… https://t.co/xC2RVJNPNb
Mitch 'Dash' Dostine @DashStarWars

3 Things. Kylo Ren looks amazing. Hope to see @lovegwendoline with mask off in film. Was not ready for Carrie Fishe… https://t.co/xC2RVJNPNb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Every cover has a tag line and for Fisher's cover it simply reads, "The Legacy."

Reading that definitely made me tear up.
vanityfair.com

Reading that definitely made me tear up.

Fisher's picture isn't the only one receiving attention. The cover entitled, "The Resistance" features Oscar Issac, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran. It's probably the most badass trio I've ever seen.

Annie Leibovitz / Via vanityfair.com

Some people brought up the bromance between Issac's character, Poe, and Boyega's character, Finn.

@VanityFair @starwars @lovegwendoline @JohnBoyega @carrieffisher okay but omg wow look at Finn and Poe they're so married
@artstrologie

@VanityFair @starwars @lovegwendoline @JohnBoyega @carrieffisher okay but omg wow look at Finn and Poe they're so married

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were thrilled to see such diversity on the cover.

there's a Vanity Fair cover with all POC Star Wars actors and I think it's raining on my face
Kay Taylor Rea @kaytaylorrea

there's a Vanity Fair cover with all POC Star Wars actors and I think it's raining on my face

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's not just the rebellion hanging out on Vanity Fair. One of the covers features "The Dark Side" actors Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson.

This is the first time we get to see Christie with her helmet off, and DAMN SHE LOOKS GOOD.
Annie Leibovitz / Via vanityfair.com

This is the first time we get to see Christie with her helmet off, and DAMN SHE LOOKS GOOD.

Not gonna lie, the difference between "The Resistance" and "The Dark Side" covers is hilarious. Like if this was a high school football game the resistance would be hanging out in the student section while the dark side smoked cigarettes under the bleachers.

You know it's true.

The fourth and final cover features Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, aka "The Force."

Name a more iconic duo, I'll wait.
Annie Leibovitz / Via vanityfair.com

Name a more iconic duo, I'll wait.

Hopefully these first glimpses will help soothe the pain of waiting for The Last Jedi to come out in theaters. Only 206 days left.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via giphy.com

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies