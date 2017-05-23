Carrie Fisher On The Cover Of "Vanity Fair" Will Give You All The Feels

Leading up to @StarWars's 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga: #TheLastJedi… https://t.co/6dsfyusSG9

Everyone stop what you're doing. Vanity Fair just released four different covers for their special Star Wars 40th anniversary edition, and it's a lot to process.

While the image is striking, Fisher's death in December 2016 makes this cover even more poignant.

First let's talk about the cover with Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. While the other covers feature several actors, in this shot Fisher is all alone, front and center. It's as beautiful as it is heartbreaking.

3 Things. Kylo Ren looks amazing. Hope to see @lovegwendoline with mask off in film. Was not ready for Carrie Fishe… https://t.co/xC2RVJNPNb

Fans of the franchise were obviously excited to see the photos, but few were prepared to see Fisher again.

Every cover has a tag line and for Fisher's cover it simply reads, "The Legacy."

Fisher's picture isn't the only one receiving attention. The cover entitled, "The Resistance" features Oscar Issac, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran. It's probably the most badass trio I've ever seen.

@VanityFair @starwars @lovegwendoline @JohnBoyega @carrieffisher okay but omg wow look at Finn and Poe they're so married

Some people brought up the bromance between Issac's character, Poe, and Boyega's character, Finn.

there's a Vanity Fair cover with all POC Star Wars actors and I think it's raining on my face

Others were thrilled to see such diversity on the cover.

This is the first time we get to see Christie with her helmet off, and DAMN SHE LOOKS GOOD.

It's not just the rebellion hanging out on Vanity Fair . One of the covers features "The Dark Side" actors Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson.