Carrie Fisher On The Cover Of "Vanity Fair" Will Give You All The Feels

Everyone stop what you're doing. Vanity Fair just released four different covers for their special Star Wars 40th anniversary edition, and it's a lot to process.
First let's talk about the cover with Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. While the other covers feature several actors, in this shot Fisher is all alone, front and center. It's as beautiful as it is heartbreaking.
Fans of the franchise were obviously excited to see the photos, but few were prepared to see Fisher again.
Every cover has a tag line and for Fisher's cover it simply reads, "The Legacy."
Fisher's picture isn't the only one receiving attention. The cover entitled, "The Resistance" features Oscar Issac, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran. It's probably the most badass trio I've ever seen.
Some people brought up the bromance between Issac's character, Poe, and Boyega's character, Finn.
Others were thrilled to see such diversity on the cover.
It's not just the rebellion hanging out on Vanity Fair. One of the covers features "The Dark Side" actors Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson.
Not gonna lie, the difference between "The Resistance" and "The Dark Side" covers is hilarious. Like if this was a high school football game the resistance would be hanging out in the student section while the dark side smoked cigarettes under the bleachers.
The fourth and final cover features Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, aka "The Force."
Hopefully these first glimpses will help soothe the pain of waiting for The Last Jedi to come out in theaters. Only 206 days left.