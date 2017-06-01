Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

The Mayor Of Austin Just Shut Down This Sexist Email About Wonder Woman And It's Everything

Mayor Adler ain't got time for sexism.

Posted on
Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
BuzzFeed Staff

When the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, announced plans for a women only showing of Wonder Woman, a lot of men got upset.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros

Most of these men expressed their discontent by commenting on Alamo’s Facebook page.

Facebook

However, one guy was so angry he decided to take matters into his own hands, and emailed the Mayor of Austin, Steve Adler.

Here is the full email: "I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image. The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret it’s decision. The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement. Women learn from an early age to value make-up, that it’s OK to pretend that you are greater than you actually are. Women pretend they do not know that only men serve in combat because they are content to have an easier ride. Women gladly accept gold medals at the Olympics for coming in 10th and competing only against the second class of athletes. Name something invented by a woman! Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women. If Austin does not host a men only counter event, I will never visit Austin and will welcome it’s deteriorati on. And I will not forget that Austin is best known for Charles Whitman. Does Austin stand for gender equality or for kissing up to women? Don’t bother to respond. I already know the answer. I do not hate women. I hate their rampant hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of the “women’s movement.” Women do not want gender equality; they want more for women. Don’t bother to respond because I am sure your cowardice will generate nothing worth reading."
Steve Adler

Here is the full email:

"I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image. The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret it’s decision. The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement. Women learn from an early age to value make-up, that it’s OK to pretend that you are greater than you actually are. Women pretend they do not know that only men serve in combat because they are content to have an easier ride. Women gladly accept gold medals at the Olympics for coming in 10th and competing only against the second class of athletes.

Name something invented by a woman! Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women. If Austin does not host a men only counter event, I will never visit Austin and will welcome it’s deteriorati on. And I will not forget that Austin is best known for Charles Whitman. Does Austin stand for gender equality or for kissing up to women? Don’t bother to respond. I already know the answer. I do not hate women. I hate their rampant hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of the “women’s movement.” Women do not want gender equality; they want more for women. Don’t bother to respond because I am sure your cowardice will generate nothing worth reading."

There were several ways that Mayor Adler could have approached such an email. The easiest way would have been to ignore the message all together, but that's not how Mayor Adler works. Instead, he responded with his own email, and then posted both letters online.

Steve Adler

That paragraph alone was a perfect response, but Adler continues on to list just a few of the contributions women have made to society.

Steve Adler

Like fire escapes.

Str / AFP / Getty Images

And lest he forget, beer.

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

He finishes the letter by stating everyone is welcome in Austin.

Steve Adler

It's the perfect response to such an inflammatory email. Way to go Mayor Adler.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central
Pgiam / Getty Images

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies