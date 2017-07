CW

Available on: Netflix UK, US, and Canada

I have to admit, I was hesitant to start it because I thought it would be a typical cheesy zombie show, and in some ways it is, but there's such a fun and unique take on it. The main character is a zombie and works in the medical examiner's office and works with the police solving crimes. I don't want to give too much away, but I would definitely give this show a 10/10! —libbyr4c5aa3bf9