7 Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Perfume's Scent

With the new year in full swing and our scents needing to last longer, HuffPost UK spoke to Sophie Blackledge, Group Head of Beauty from House of Fraser to figure out where we’re going wrong.

Prepare your skin

Sophie says: “To keep your fragrance lasting for longer, making sure to prepare your skin first is key. “Prepare your skin by showering to help ensure it’s free from sweat or oils as this will help the scent cling more easily to your skin. Avoid applying aftershave or fragrance before a shower as the steam and heat will likely cause it to wear off.”

Sophie then explains that fragrance sticks to moisturised skin, so make sure you’re applying a good coat of moisturiser after your shower! “If you’re looking for a quick fix while you’re on the go, apply a petroleum-based balm to your pulse points before spraying. The sticky consistency will help the scent hold onto your skin more effectively, ready for an evening out,” she adds.

Don’t forget to spray your fragrance in these places

When it comes to applying your fragrance, there are lots of different techniques people rely on. From spraying and walking into the mist to rubbing your wrists together. However, these application techniques only waste your beloved scent or can impact its quality.

Sophie shares that the most foolproof way to make your fragrance last is by applying it to your pulse points. Sophie says: “Spray your perfume or aftershave on your pulse points. This includes your wrists, neck, ears and even your elbows or knees. Your skin is naturally warmer in these spots and so when the heat reacts with the perfume, it will diffuse naturally over a period of time, helping your scent last for longer.”

Avoid rubbing your wrists together

While it is often the norm to rub your wrists after spritzing yourself in perfume, the experts advise against this. Sophie warns: “Rubbing your wrists together after applying fragrance is one of the worst ways to deteriorate the scent as it can ruin the perfume’s quality. Instead, spritz on your pulse points and let the perfume naturally settle into your skin.” That’s us told!