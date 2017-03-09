A Reality Show Recreated Trump’s Wall And People Don’t Know How To Feel
While walls have been featured on Big Brother Brasil before, the theme of a Mexican and American side is a new feature on the show.
1. TV show Big Brother Brasil is currently six weeks into its 17th season.
2. On Monday’s episode, a wall dividing the Big Brother house in two went up.
This is quite normal for the show – In 2009, contestants were divided by a wall, splitting the house into a “luxury” side and “poor” side. Contestants had to earn time in the luxury side.
3. However, this time, the wall had an “American side” and an “Mexican side.” Sound familiar?
4. The “Mexican Side” was decorated with cacti, skulls and sombreros. Five contestants were left on this side, sleeping together in a just one room.
5. The “American Side” is in the larger and more comfortable part of the house. The side is decorated with a map of the United States and baseball paraphernalia.
6. When a contestant on the American side tried to make contact with the Mexican side, he heard the following: “Look at the gunmen, do not come near the wall.”
7. The existence of the wall lead to housemates discussing their beliefs about Mexico.
- “What do you think Mexico is like? Is it good or bad?”
- “It’s not better than the United States.”
- “Wherever they sleep must be kind of questionable. Less like a bed and more like a sleeping bag.”
8. Reaction on social media to the wall was mixed. The host of the show, Tiago Leifert, was super excited about the reveal.
VAMOS CONSTRUIR UM GRANDE MURO NA CASA DO BBB. GRANDE MURO! MUITO MUITO GRANDE! NINGUÉM FAZ MUROS MELHOR QUE O BBB!— Tiago Leifert (@TiagoLeifert)
“LET’S BUILD A GREAT WALL IN THE BBB HOUSE. GREAT WALL! VERY VERY BIG! NOBODY MAKES WALLS BETTER THAN BBB!”
9. Some people on Twitter loved the drama the wall created, ignoring the Trump issue.
Eu emploro produção deixa o muro! Mas tira o daniel do lado mexicano. #FicaMuro #FicaEmily #BBB17— DEPRESSÃO do BBB (@Marcossbbb)
“I hope production keeps the wall! But take Daniel ( a contestant) to the Mexican side.”
Sabe pq essa festa tá maravilhosa? Pq tá sem aqueles olhares horríveis,sem aquela vibe negativa perto deles! DEIXA O MURO ATÉ A FINAL #BBB17— nanda 🚑🔥 (@pradelicia)
“Do you know why this party is amazing? Because it doesn’t have those terrible side-eyes, that negative vibe near them! LEAVE THE WALL UNTIL THE END #BBB17”
11. Others seemed appalled by the idea.
“Even Big Brother Brazil jokes about the Trump wall.”
Teve muro! Big Brother Brasil coloca muro do "México" para dividir a casa. 😱— Social Media BR (@socialmbrasil)
“There was a wall! Big Brother Brazil put a “Mexico” wall to divide the house.”
13. According to Brazilian Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the introduction of the wall resulted in record numbers of viewers for this season.
14. The border between Mexico and the United States has been previously discussed in by Brazilian media – in November, a Brazilian family launched a crowd funding campaign to bring their son Jefferson Oliveira’s body back to Brazil, after he died whilst trying to cross into the US.
This post was translated from Portuguese.
- The state of Washington continues its court battle against President Trump's travel ban, arguing the injunction against the first ban should apply to the new one.
- A restaurant in Washington, DC, is suing Donald Trump, claiming his hotel has an unfair advantage by attracting clients trying to influence the White House.
- ISIS is using deadly "Mad Max-style" tactics, including drones armed with grenades, as US-backed forces attempt to recapture their last stronghold in Iraq.
- Several elected Democrats told BuzzFeed News they would much prefer to have Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office 👀