Anthony Weiner Has Been Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Sexting With An Underage Girl

Anthony Weiner broke down in tears as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison by a federal judge in New York City on Monday after the disgraced former congressman admitted to sexting with an underage teen girl.

The judge ordered he turn himself in on Nov. 6. He was also sentenced to three years supervised release and must pay $10,000 fine.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Denise Cote said, “This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment.”

Cote then went on to discuss the underage girl Weiner had contacted, saying, "She was a minor, she was a victim and she is entitled to the law's full protection."



Judge Cote added that the sentencing was an "Opportunity to make a statement that could protect other minors.”

Weiner went on to make a tearful statement, saying, "I have a disease but I do not have an excuse."



"If I had done the right thing I would not be standing before you today," he added, saying, "The crime I committed was my rock bottom."

In addition to prison time, three years of probation and fine, during the probation period, Weiner must also seek and maintain full meaningful employment, enter a computer internet monitoring program and have his electronic devices searched. Weiner must also have no contact with the victim, according to the sentencing.

The 52-year-old former Queens representative pled guilty in May to sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl between January and March last year, including sexually explicit images and directions to engage in sexual conduct.



As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of between 21 and 27 months, but Weiner’s lawyers had argued he should have received a sentence of probation.

" Justice demands that this type of conduct be prosecuted and punished with time in prison. Today, Anthony Weiner received a just sentence that was appropriate for his crime,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said.



Monday’s decision marks an end to the criminal case that rocked US politics just days away from the 2016 presidential election, when former FBI Director James Comey briefly reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server after agents investigating Weiner found emails from the Democratic candidate on a computer belonging to him and his wife — a top Clinton aide — Huma Abedin. The former secretary of state has blamed that decision, in part, for her stunning defeat to President Donald Trump.

It also represents yet another humiliating low for Weiner, a once-popular and charismatic politician whose promising congressional career and 2013 campaign for New York City mayor were undone by his online behavior: accidentally tweeting an image of his bulging crotch, sexting with a woman while using the pseudonym Carlos Danger, the publication of a photo he sent to another woman in which his young son could be seen in bed next to him, and, finally, the revelation he had sexted with an underage girl.

His actions have also cost him his family, with Abedin filing for divorce last year when the picture of their son in bed was splashed across the cover of the New York Post in August 2016.

"I accept full responsibility for my conduct," a tearful Weiner told the court in May as he pled guilty. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse."