Trump Accidentally Tweeted Just The Word "We" And It Started A Whole Meme

♬ We... ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER ♬

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday morning, President Trump delivered the commencement address at the evangelical Liberty University, giving a long speech on faith, football, and following your dreams to a supportive crowd.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, he then tweeted the word "We."

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

The accidental tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

But not before the good people of Twitter dot com took notice and responded like the responsible adults they are.

In that moment, he became President.
Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

In that moment, he became President.



Some wondered from where Trump sent the tweet.

Trump on a rollercoaster
Dusty @DustinGiebel

Trump on a rollercoaster



Others thought he might be doing some light reading.

Oh thank G-d, he started to read the Constitution.
Ryan Houlihan @RyanHoulihan

Oh thank G-d, he started to read the Constitution.



But others were thinking of how press secretary Sean Spicer might spin this one.

Justin @CitchyIncognito

"The President's tweet speaks for itself." -Sean Spicer, tomorrow



Some anti-Trumpers interpreted the president's words (word) in their own way.

@franklinleonard @darth
Amyzing @deangelis28

@franklinleonard @darth


—give up.
Dan Ilic 💨💨💨 @danilic

—give up.


It's happened, folks. #We broke him.
John Prager @EvilLiberalPig

It's happened, folks. #We broke him.



But a ton of people just responded with song lyrics.

@realDonaldTrump are the champions my friend
Paulin @PaulinPaulera

@realDonaldTrump are the champions my friend


...WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU
Jessica Huseman @JessicaHuseman

...WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU


are the World, we are the children...
ZeCyril @Cyril_vanB

are the World, we are the children...


llkommen bienvenue WELLLCOOOME
Marc @MarcSnetiker

llkommen bienvenue WELLLCOOOME


🎶 are NEVER, EVER, EVER / getting back to political stability in this country 🎶
Kevin O'Keeffe @kevinpokeeffe

🎶 are NEVER, EVER, EVER / getting back to political stability in this country 🎶



Eventually Trump tweeted some promo for a Saturday night interview on Fox News. It seems he was probably trying to type the word "Will."

Will be interviewed by @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews at 9:00 P.M. (Saturday night). Enjoy!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Will be interviewed by @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews at 9:00 P.M. (Saturday night). Enjoy!



But even that tweet got trolled.

@realDonaldTrump @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews
St Peter @stpeteyontweety

@realDonaldTrump @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews



In conclusion, Dear Twitter:

Fixed
Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

Fixed



David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

