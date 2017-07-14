A Stuntman Was Killed In A Fall On The Set Of "The Walking Dead"

Share On more Share On more

A stunt performer who was injured on the Georgia set of AMC's popular zombie show, The Walking Dead, has died.

John Bernecker died from accidental blunt force trauma on Wednesday evening, Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk told BuzzFeed News.

Bernecker and another actor were rehearsing a fight scene on a balcony when the stuntman lost his footing and fell 30 feet onto concrete, sources told Deadline Hollywood.

AMC representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.