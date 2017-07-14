Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Stuntman Was Killed In A Fall On The Set Of "The Walking Dead"

John Bernecker had been working as a stunt performer since 2009.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Gene Page / AMC

A stunt performer who was injured on the Georgia set of AMC's popular zombie show, The Walking Dead, has died.

John Bernecker died from accidental blunt force trauma on Wednesday evening, Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk told BuzzFeed News.

Bernecker and another actor were rehearsing a fight scene on a balcony when the stuntman lost his footing and fell 30 feet onto concrete, sources told Deadline Hollywood.

AMC representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

John Bernecker.
IMDB / Via imdb.com

John Bernecker.

Michael D'Aquino, a spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Atlanta, told BuzzFeed News officials had opened an investigation Friday into Bernecker's death.

According to his IMDb page, Bernecker had been performing stunts in film and television since 2009, having worked on big-name projects including Get Out, The Fate of the Furious, Logan, The Hunger Games, and 22 Jump Street.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

He performed as a stunt double for Will Ferrell in 2015's Get Hard, as well as for Kellan Lutz in 2015's Extraction.

Lutz was among those paying tribute to Bernecker on Twitter on Friday.

#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with. Praying for his family and loved ones! 🙏
Kellan Lutz @kellanlutz

#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with. Praying for his family and loved ones! 🙏

Reply Retweet Favorite

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews