Trump Got To Sit In A Big Red Fire Truck Because He Is The President!

Feelin' blue!
Time for trucks!
Up you go!
Where's the fire?
Siren on!
Put it out!
Saved the day!
He is proud!
More to see!
Wheels go round!
Toys inside!
Swing the bat!
Dress-up time!
It's pretend!
Back to work!
Was it fun?
Trump ❤️ 🚒 !
