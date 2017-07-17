Sections

Trump Got To Sit In A Big Red Fire Truck Because He Is The President!

The sequel!

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Feelin' blue!

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Time for trucks!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Up you go!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Where's the fire?

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Siren on!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Put it out!

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Saved the day!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

He is proud!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

More to see!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Wheels go round!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Toys inside!

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Swing the bat!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Dress-up time!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

It's pretend!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Back to work!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Was it fun?

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Trump ❤️ 🚒 !

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

BUY THE BOOK: Trump Got To Sit In A Big Boy Truck Because Today Was A Special Day!

https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/vroom-vroom

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

