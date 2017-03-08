Get Our News App
Andrea Mitchell Had The Best Response When Bill O’Reilly Called Her "Unruly"

“On International Women’s Day, don’t call a veteran, pioneering female journalist ‘unruly’ for doing her job.”

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is, of course, NBC reporter and news anchor Andrea Mitchell.

View this image ›

NBC / Getty Images

2. During her decades-long career, she has worked as a congressional and White House reporter, foreign correspondent, and host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC.

View this image ›

illiam B. Plowman / NBC / NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

3. On Tuesday, Mitchell caused a stir when she shouted out questions during a photo op between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Ukrainian counterpart in Washington, DC.

4. Mitchell tried repeatedly to ask Tillerson about China and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new top US diplomat has still not given a media interview, despite being sworn in as the head of the State Department five weeks ago. Further, the first State Department press briefing under President Trump took place only Tuesday; Tillerson is also reportedly planning to break protocol by not allowing reporters to travel with him on an upcoming trip to Asia.

“Still no answers from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,” Mitchell told viewers on Tuesday, after airing the clip of her trying to ask questions.

5. In a tweet on Wedneday, Fox news anchor Bill O’Reilly blasted the MSNBC reporter for her behavior, calling her “unruly.”

View this image ›

Twitter: @oreillyfactor

6. His tweet linked to a video of the incident on his website, which read: “The NBC News host shouts question after question at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, then seems proud as a peacock at her display.”

View this image ›

billoreilly.com

A Fox News spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the tweet was sent by staff at O’Reilly’s personal website, not from anyone at the network.

7. Mitchell’s fellow reporters and media professionals quickly took O’Reilly to task for his characterization of her actions.

Unruly? No. She was trying to ask questions — as any good reporter should. And I'm proud to call her a friend and c… https://t.co/S8PqdZcgdK

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy)

a man calling a female reporter "unruly" for trying to do her job is why we need to keep protesting. #IWD2017 https://t.co/0ZS1IuiuA0

— #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel)

Tip of the Day: On International Women’s Day, don’t call veteran, pioneering female journalist “unruly” for doing h… https://t.co/A9wRZCCWKL

— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers)

One person's unruly is another person's dogged; persistent; honorable. https://t.co/J5jAuvLaE5

— Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT)

Happy International Women's Day, from all the unruly female reporters doing their job https://t.co/ibzoizNnYP

— Olivia Becker (@oliviaLbecker)

12. Others pointed to that infamous viral video of O’Reilly shouting, “Fuck it — I’ll do it live!” when he was host of Inside Edition.

MUST WATCH: So @oreillyfactor said @mitchellreports was "unruly" cause she dared to ask Tillerson some questions. T… https://t.co/G0oTfppPRg

— Yashar (@yashar)

"unruly"

— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty)

14. Some O’Reilly supporters, though, described Mitchell as being “disrespectful” for “heckling.”

View this image ›

Twitter: @thejewishright

View this image ›

Twitter: @whj5011

16. But other people said she was simply doing her job by trying to prompt Tillerson to answer questions.

View this image ›

Twitter: @coolworld0

View this image ›

Twitter: @ClareBe14294410

18. Mitchell herself seems to be having the last laugh, though. She ended Wednesday’s program with a wry smile and the words, “And that does it for this unruly edition of Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“And that does it for this UNRULY edition of Andrea @MitchellReports” [mic drop]

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy)

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
