Andrea Mitchell Had The Best Response When Bill O’Reilly Called Her "Unruly"

4. Mitchell tried repeatedly to ask Tillerson about China and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new top US diplomat has still not given a media interview, despite being sworn in as the head of the State Department five weeks ago. Further, the first State Department press briefing under President Trump took place only Tuesday; Tillerson is also reportedly planning to break protocol by not allowing reporters to travel with him on an upcoming trip to Asia.

“Still no answers from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,” Mitchell told viewers on Tuesday, after airing the clip of her trying to ask questions.