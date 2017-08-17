 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

I Literally Vomited When I Saw These Ugly Parks With No Beautiful Confederate Statues

"The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" — President Trump

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Ugly!

Michael Blau / Getty Images

2. No beauty!

Junichi Oguchi / Getty Images

3. Not pretty!

Zack Seckler / Getty Images

4. Very sad!

Nick Brundle Photography / Getty Images

5. Pathetic!

Wangwukong / Getty Images

6. Horrific!

Sawaya Photography / Getty Images

7. Repulsive!

Sascha / Getty Images

8. Why even???

Barrett & Mackay / Getty Images

9. Who allowed this??

Patrick Talmelli / Getty Images

10. My eyes!

Underconcept, Atsushi Hasegawa, Ph.d. / Getty Images

11. Makes me sick!

Patricia Hicks / Getty Images

12. I gagged!

Peter Zelei Images / Getty Images

13. Vomit everywhere!

Henry Arden / Getty Images

14. ...

Alan Powdrill / Getty Images

Trump Is Worried About Parks Once "Beautiful" Confederate Statues Are Removed

https://www.buzzfeed.com/amberjamieson/trump-is-worried-about-parks?utm_term=.wknVqraOe#.aovRBQqPG

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews