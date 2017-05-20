Trump Made A "Rude" Thumbs Up Sign In Saudi Arabia — But Really Everyone Needs To Calm Down

He does it every chance he gets. 👍

Politico reporter Annie Karni said the document was handed out by the US embassy in Riyadh.

But on Saturday journalists following Trump to Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip as president shared photos of this "cultural guide" which said the thumbs up gesture was considered rude or taboo there.

Trump flashed me a thumbs up as he rode the gold escalator up to his first overseas adventure.

Later on Saturday, Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs then shared this photo on Twitter showing Trump giving a thumbs up to her as he rode an escalator next to the Saudi king.

And others also criticized Trump for the gesture.

@moorehn And one of the 1st things trump does is a thumbs up on an escalator. Can't take him anywhere

Trump gave a Thumbs Up to a US Reporter in Saudi Arabia So yes, Trump just gave a US Reporter the Middle Finger. I'm fine with that.

@JackPosobiec That's my President! God love him, he will never stop being Trump!

What's with this "thumps up" faux pas story? I'm Arab,lived in Arab world,traveled across region,never heard of it-… https://t.co/yEaWZsSWBT

But here's the thing: the thumbs up is not a rude gesture in Saudi Arabia.

@anniekarni @cairowire I have no idea where that comes from, but 👍🏼is definitely not rude here

In fact, here's an aide to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud giving a thumbs up as Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday.

30-35 years ago 👍 was same as middle finger. Hollywood has normalized it. Now people in mideast use middle finger t… https://t.co/1NvFoWcxvp

"I mean in Iran and other parts of the Middle East it was considered rude maybe some time ago, but right now it's just not rude," he said.

"Everyone knows it means, 'Cool, OK,' and I am speculating that is the effect of Hollywood and TV and countless American TV shows dubbed into Arabic and broadcast across the Middle East," he said.