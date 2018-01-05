 back to top
People Love This Figure Skater's Routine Set To "Turn Down For What"

Figure skaters can now use music with lyrics, and Jimmy Ma is going ALL OUT.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 22-year-old figure skater Jimmy Ma from Queens, New York.

Ben Margot / AP

At Thursday's US Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California, Ma was among the skaters competing in the mens' short program.

Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports
And his routine is lighting up social media because of his song selection: "Turn Down For What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon.

Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
"We kind of wanted to make something that had a lot of excitement," Ma told BuzzFeed News on Friday. "Something to get the older generation excited and also draw in a new audience."

Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports

A few years ago, the International Skating Union voted to allow skaters to use songs with lyrics in their routines, a move designed to shake up the typical performances heavy with classical music. This year's Winter Olympics in South Korea will be the first games where skaters can use songs with lyrics.

It's the first Olympic year in which figure skaters can use music w/ lyrics in their programs. A man at the US Trials just skated to Lil Jon
Ma told BuzzFeed News he had considered a lot of songs during training, but something just "clicked" when he got on the ice and started skating to Lil Jon.

Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports

People in the crowd loved Ma's moves (and song choice).

Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music
"It was amazing," Ma said of the audience's response. "The energy was great."

.@ma_jimmy brought the club to the #USChamps18 I enjoyed the heck out of that performance.
2014 Olympic bronze medalist figure skater Jeremy Abbott was also impressed.

Jimmy Ma just turned down for what! 🔥
The routine also went viral on social media.

Hip Hop on Ice. I’m here for it. Word to @djsnake &amp; @LilJon. https://t.co/RBNujKR32U
Jimmy Ma out there skating to house remixes, looking like a guy my mother wouldn’t have let me ride home from school with.
I don't know what to say about the fuckboy routine Jimmy Ma just did I'm actually speechless
Oh Jimmy Ma that was a choice. #USChamps18
TONIGHT WE STAN JIMMY MA
"It feels amazing that this many people enjoyed it and it resonated with a wider audience," Ma said.

Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, Ma's routine was only good enough to secure him 11th place. Nathan Chen finished on top with this stellar performance.

.@nathanwchen delivers! He dominated the #USChamps18 men's short with a 104.45 score. #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS
Shout-out also to third-place finisher Jason Brown for this number set to "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton

Empowered by @Lin_Manuel's @HamiltonMusical, @jasonbskates wowed the crowd with a program that earned him a 93.23 s… https://t.co/b5MmqV56EH
It's not over for Ma just yet, though. On Saturday, he's set to compete in the free skate section, but he'll be switching up the music just a bit, performing to...a classical piece by Rachmaninoff.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jimmy_mf_ma

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

