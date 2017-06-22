Trump Has Finally Admitted He Has No Tapes Of His Meetings With Comey

More than a month after suggesting he may have secretly recorded his meetings with FBI Director James Comey, President Trump admitted on Thursday that he has no such tapes.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea......whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump's admission came more than 40 days after he tweeted a vague threat after firing Comey, who alleged the president asked him for a personal pledge of loyalty, and suggested he should "let go" of an investigation into Michael Flynn.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" the president wrote on May 12.

The cryptic tweet prompted weeks of speculation about whether there were secret recordings. But the White House and the president repeatedly declined to give a direct answer.

"I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future," Trump said at a June 9 media appearance.

When asked why the president was waiting to release information that might back up his version of events, press secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump was not "waiting for anything."

"When he's ready to further discuss it, he will," Spicer said on June 12.

The president's admission on Thursday came just 20 minutes after Bloomberg reported that Trump had no such tapes, citing "a person familiar with the matter."

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters she had "nothing to add to the president's tweet."