These Terrifying Trump, Putin, And Kim Jong-Un Masks Might Just Start World War III

1. Remember Landon Meier, the Denver-based artist who makes masks for his company Hyperflesh?
Jake Nielson
2. Last year, he haunted all our dreams when he debuted these three hyperrealistic masks at the Monsterpalooza convention.
Carly Cooper
3. Well, he’s back. So, are you ready for your new nightmare fuel?
Landon Meier
4. Yep, Meier’s 2017 creations are some of the three most terrifyingly influential men on the planet: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un.
Michael Needham
5. “It’s kind of the political arena right now,” Meier told BuzzFeed News of his new creations. “I think they’re all kinda likeminded people. They’re all megalomaniacs, insufferable narcissists who’ll stop at nothing to achieve their legacy.”
“I thought it’d be fun to have them all together,” he said.
6. Meier has sold six Trump masks since he first made one last year. He said he’s been able to perfect the president’s signature coiffure since then: “I figured out the hair a bit more. Last time he looked like a California surfer.”
Landon Meier
7. Here’s a closer look at the Putin mask, which perfectly captures the wry smile of someone who meddled in the US election.
Landon Meier
8. But it’s the mask of the North Korean leader — with his trademark hipster haircut — that may be the most horrifying. Just look at the teeth!
Landon Meier
9. Once again, Meier unveiled his new creations at Monsterpalooza, which was held in Pasadena, California, between April 7-9.
Brian Teasdale
10. “This year I wanted two children to be playing Trump and Kim,” said Meier, who himself dressed up as a mobster-themed Putin.
Marc Bechard
11. “It was great,” Meier said of the crowd’s enthusiastic reaction to his creations. “People just go ape-shit crazy.”
Christine Bobko
12. A Facebook Live video of the masked characters dancing to “Uptown Funk” at the convention has since gone super viral, racking up more than 62 million views.
“I don’t know if I should admit to [playing Putin] because my dancing was pretty bad,” said Meier.
13. Here’s another view of the dancing, which shows the world leaders dancing next to the scary doll from Saw because, well, why not.
14. Prospective buyers should know these aren’t your standard Halloween costumes; each of Meier’s masks cost about $4,500 because they require weeks, sometimes months, of sculpting, silicone casting, and intricate paint and hair work.
Brian Teasdale
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- Lawyers and family of the man violently dragged off a plane spoke out for the first time, saying United Airlines "bullied" him and there will likely be a lawsuit.
- In its last year, the Obama administration had its eyes on burnishing the outgoing president's legacy and ignored the threat from an old foe.
- President Trump said NATO is "no longer obsolete," a sharp reversal from what he'd repeatedly said during the election.
- Despite being pulled by Pepsi after it was widely mocked online, a recent survey shows that a lot of people actually liked the Kendall Jenner ad.
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing