A Teen Was Killed By A Train During A Modeling Photo Shoot On Some Railroad Tracks

A Texas teenager was struck by a train and killed Friday at a railway crossing while posing for photographs meant to launch her modeling career, authorities and her family said.
Fredzania “Zanie” Thompson, 19, and her photographer were standing between two train tracks in Navasota, roughly 60 miles northwest of Houston, around 12:45 p.m. local time when two trains approached from opposite directions.
Both trains were blowing their horns, but as Thompson stepped out of the path of a BNSF train, she moved into the way of a Union Pacific train, Navasota Assistant City Manager and Director of Public Safety Shawn Myatt told BuzzFeed News.
She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The photographer was not injured.
“We believe from what witnesses are telling us that she never saw the oncoming train,” Myatt said.
A photograph published by the Eagle newspaper and shared on Facebook by Thompson’s friends showed her posing confidently on the train tracks shortly before her death.
Thompson’s family told the Eagle that she was enrolled in Blinn College in nearby Bryan, but had put her education temporarily on hold to pursue modeling.
“She was more interested in modeling,” her mother, Hakamie Stevenson, told the Eagle. “That’s definitely what she wanted to do. It’s what she had started to do the day she was deceased.”
Loved ones have since built a makeshift memorial to Thompson, who would have turned 20 on Monday, at the railway crossing.
“I will FOREVER remember your beautiful smile,” one friend wrote on Facebook.
Myatt, the town’s director of public safety, said Thompson’s death was a tragic reminder of the dangers involved in walking or taking photos on train tracks.
“We’re a small, rural community and there are a lot of folks who like to take photographs on the railroad tracks,” he said, adding that railway tracks are private property under Texas law.
“This horrific incident is the reason they don’t want individuals and kids playing on rail tracks because trains come intermittently and you don’t know when they come.”
“You shouldn’t be on the tracks,” he said.
The Union Pacific website contains a “photo safety” section warning people of the dangers involved in taking pictures on train tracks.
“Railroad tracks may seem like a great place for a photo opportunity, but a massive locomotive coming down the tracks with no time to stop will disagree with you,” the website warns. “You may be confident you’ll hear it in time to clear the tracks, but odds are you won’t.”
- House Intelligence Committee Chief says he hasn't seen evidence supporting President Trump's claim that he was wiretapped during the election at Trump Tower.
- Two Russian spies have been charged for the massive Yahoo email hack that rocked the company's reputation.
- A group of liberals got duped into paying $9,000 for fake documents they thought would end Trump's presidency.
- The Netherlands heads to the polls today. A divisive election has put millions of Turkish and Muslim immigrants on the spot 🇳🇱
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.