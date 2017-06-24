Sections

World

WTF, The World Taekwondo Federation Has Had To Change Its Name Because Y'all Are Dirty

This is why we can't have nice things.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The World Taekwondo Federation announced Friday it was rebranding itself as World Taekwondo because it is too pure for this dirty world.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

For 44 years the group has been known as WTF, but that has obviously become, well, problematic.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"In the digital age, the acronym of our federation has developed negative connotations unrelated to our organization and so it was important that we rebranded to better engage with our fans," World Taekwondo (formerly WTF) President Choue Chung-won said in a statement.

World Taekwondo / Via worldtaekwondo.org

Unveiling a new "fuck"-free brand and logo, the sporting body said the change "reflects its commitment to evolving and adapting to remain relevant with today’s modern audiences."

World Taekwondo / Via worldtaekwondo.org

Still, missed opportunity if you ask us.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

