World

Thailand Has Closed The Beach From "The Beach" Because There's Now Too Many Tourists

Maya Bay on the Thai island of Koh Phi Phi became internationally famous when it was used as the setting for the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach.

Posted on
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Thailand began blocking people from visiting one of its most popular beaches on Friday in an effort to help the environment recover from the swarms of tourists.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

Maya Bay on the southern island of Koh Phi Phi became internationally famous when it was used as the setting for the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox.

It's now a must-see destination for tourists in Thailand, who flock to sun bake on the the white sands and swim in the azure bay.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

While the beach was deserted in the Danny Boyle-directed movie, it's now crowded with boats.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images
The Tourism Authority of Thailand says the bay will be shut to people from June 1 to Sept. 30. for a "much needed" rejuvenation.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

Without people, the bay's coral reefs and sea life will now have some time to recover.

Sakchai Lalit / AP

Officials will also conduct studies during this quiet period to better determine how to care for the area's environmental sustainability.

Sakchai Lalit / AP

Travelers visiting during the rejuvenation period will still be able to catch a glimpse of the bay from 400 meters (1,300 feet) away or via strictly-supervised boat visits between the iconic two cliffs that open on to the lagoon.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

In the meantime, we'll always have this footage of a shirtless Leo enjoying himself.

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

