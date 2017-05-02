Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

The Cop Filmed Shooting A Man In The Back Will Plead Guilty To Federal Civil Rights Charges

A bystander filmed then-North Charleston Officer Michael Slager firing his handgun multiple times, striking Walter Scott in the back as he ran away following a traffic stop.

Originally posted on
Updated on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Slager in court in November.
Pool / Getty Images

Slager in court in November.

The South Carolina police officer filmed fatally shooting a fleeing black man in the back in 2015 will plead guilty to federal civil rights charges, according to multiple reports.

A bystander filmed then-North Charleston Officer Michael Slager firing his handgun multiple times, striking Walter Scott in the back as he ran away following a traffic stop related to a burned-out brake light on April 4, 2015.

Slager had testified in state court that he acted "in total fear" after Scott had tried to take his taser.

Vimeo
View this video on Vimeo
vimeo.com

Warning: This video is graphic

As part of an agreement reached with federal prosecutors, Slager will plead guilty to violating Scott's civil rights to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by the Associated Press. (It was not immediately clear how Slager would plead to two other federal charges: using a gun to commit a violent crime and lying to investigators).

In exchange for his guilty plea, state prosecutors will drop a separate murder case against the former police officer, the AP reported. State prosecutors had vowed to retry Slager following a mistrial in December when a jury deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous verdict on murder or manslaughter charges.

A federal judge could sentence Scott to life in prison or hand him no jail time at all.

The Post and Courier and the Washington Post also reported the news of the plea agreement Tuesday, citing sources.

Slager's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Justice declined to comment. A copy of the plea agreement was not immediately available on a federal court database.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Mistrial Declared In The Case Of A Former Cop Who Shot And Killed Walter Scott

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With USNews