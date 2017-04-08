Group Purportedly Behind NSA Hack Releases Alt-Right Letter Addressed To Trump

Share On more Share On more

An anonymous hacker or group of hackers purportedly behind the theft of top-secret code from the National Security Administration appeared to release an open letter to President Donald Trump on Saturday, urging him not to abandon the alt-right movement.

The hacking entity known as "The Shadow Brokers" last August released code that experts said appeared to be taken from NSA custom-built malware used to hack foreign governments.

In a Saturday post called "Don't Forget Your Base" that was written in broken English on the website Medium, the group castigated Trump for "abandoning 'your base,' 'the movement,' and the peoples [sic.] who getting you elected."



The open letter highlighted, among other things, Trump's failure to pass an Obamacare replacement, his bombing of Syria, and his removal of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, as evidence of his supposed abandonment of the alt-right movement.

The post also appeared to contain a password to unlock data the group claimed was stolen from the NSA. The website Motherboard confirmed the password unlocked an original file shared by the group last August.

Other experts were continuing to sort through the as-yet unverified data on Saturday.

The blog post gained attention online when it was shared on Twitter by Wikileaks, as well as NSA leaker Edward Snowden.