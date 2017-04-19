Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

OMG Queen Of Tennis Serena Williams Just Revealed She Is Pregnant

"20 weeks."

Originally posted on
Updated on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Sound the baby alarm, because Serena Williams says she's pregnant!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Graham Denholm / Getty Images

She revealed her baby bump on Snapchat on Wednesday with the simple caption "20 weeks."

Snapchat

But about 15 minutes later, Williams deleted the snap from her story?!? WHAT?!? Was it an accidental reveal?

Her publicists didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian back in December.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexisohanian

The tennis star — who is verified on Reddit — shared the news of their engagement on the forum /r/isaidyes on Dec. 29, adding this picture.

Reddit

She also shared the romantic story of the marriage proposal:

I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes

The couple had kept their relationship very private, but reportedly met at a lunch in October 2015. In July, after Williams won her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, Ohanian congratulated her on Instagram:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexisohanian

“Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you,” he wrote.

Just two days ago, Williams shared this snap on Instagram of the happy couple.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @serenawilliams

Congrats!!

Issei Kato / Reuters

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews