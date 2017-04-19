Sections

OMG Queen Of Tennis Serena Williams Just Revealed She Is Pregnant

20 weeks.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Sound the baby alarm, because Serena Williams is pregnant!! She revealed her baby bump on Snapchat on Wednesday with the simple caption "20 weeks."

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian back in December.

Instagram: @serenawilliams

Congrats!!

Issei Kato / Reuters

