OMG Queen Of Tennis Serena Williams Just Revealed She Is Pregnant

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Sound the baby alarm, because Serena Williams is pregnant!! She revealed her baby bump on Snapchat on Wednesday with the simple caption "20 weeks."
Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian back in December.
Congrats!!
This is a developing news story.
