Jake Tapper Burned This Republican For His CNN Joke And People Were Shook

Sassy Jake is the best Jake.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you slept through yesterday, Washington is currently in meltdown mode after President Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey.

Andrew Harrer-Pool / Getty Images

The White House said Comey had lost the public's confidence over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation — but Democrats (and some Republicans) are concerned that Trump firing the guy leading an investigation into his campaign's possible ties to Russia is sketchy AF.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Trump says Democrats upset by Comey's sacking are being hypocritical since many were angry at the former FBI director's treatment of Clinton. This line of argument was also picked up Wednesday by former Arkansas governor and frequent presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Writing on Twitter, Huckabee blasted CNN for going into wall-to-wall coverage over the Comey news.

Twitter: @GovMikeHuckabee

There's just one problem with Huckabee's lame dad joke tweet: CNN is spelled, well, CNN and not CCN.

(True fact: CNN stands for Cable News Network).
John Greim / Getty Images

This fact was not lost on CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who re-tweeted Huckabee and added this simple burn.

Twitter: @jaketapper

People were HERE for Tapper's sassiness.

@jaketapper
Tom Corsillo @tom9d

@jaketapper

Reply Retweet Favorite

They loved his shade...

@jaketapper @stuartsymington Your comedy is on 🔥🔥🔥 sir @jaketapper
HelpOut LGBT 🏳️‍🌈 @HelpOutLGBT

@jaketapper @stuartsymington Your comedy is on 🔥🔥🔥 sir @jaketapper

Reply Retweet Favorite

And praised him for the burn.

This might be one of my most favorite burns of all time, @jaketapper. 👏🔥👏🔥👏 https://t.co/AXkLt05zG2
Donna Lynne Champlin @DLChamplin

This might be one of my most favorite burns of all time, @jaketapper. 👏🔥👏🔥👏 https://t.co/AXkLt05zG2

Reply Retweet Favorite
This Tapper's on FIYAH (Also Huckabee can't spell) https://t.co/RuXZNcjDW0
Go See a Star War @politicsWookiee

This Tapper's on FIYAH (Also Huckabee can't spell) https://t.co/RuXZNcjDW0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some also dragged Huckabee for seemingly not understanding how the alphabet works.

@jaketapper Huckabee trying to do acronyms and comedy at the same time.
Travon Free @Travon

@jaketapper Huckabee trying to do acronyms and comedy at the same time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Samantha Bee's Full Frontal program piled on for good measure.

@jaketapper
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

@jaketapper

Reply Retweet Favorite

Huckabee has actually been tweeting a bunch of conservative dad jokes lately.

Why is beach so empty on gorgeous day on FL Emerald Coast? Oh yeah-today is
Gov. Mike Huckabee @GovMikeHuckabee

Why is beach so empty on gorgeous day on FL Emerald Coast? Oh yeah-today is "Bring a Smart Liberal to the Beach Day"

Reply Retweet Favorite

😐

Prince Phillip steps down from public events. No truth to massive rumor that I would step in for him. Only crown I have is from Burger King.
Gov. Mike Huckabee @GovMikeHuckabee

Prince Phillip steps down from public events. No truth to massive rumor that I would step in for him. Only crown I have is from Burger King.

Reply Retweet Favorite

😑

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo!
Gov. Mike Huckabee @GovMikeHuckabee

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Help us, Sassy Jake. You're our only hope.

Kirk Irwin / Getty Images/BuzzFeed

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

