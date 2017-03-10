A Cancer Patient Is Not Accepting Samantha Bee’s Apology For Mocking His "Nazi Haircut"

Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee included a piece from the Conservative Political Action Conference.
“Due to the hair loss, I chose to cut my hair as it was seen on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee last night,” he said in a statement. “Although it is not my preferred style, I am thankful I still have most of my hair.”
“Everyone in that video was targeted unjustly and profiled without facts or proof of the accusations made,” Kyle Coddington said.
Coddington also noted that he is a registered Democrat and had not supported Trump during the election. (He has said he plans to register as an independent, according to social media posts from November.)
“These are facts that disprove the narrative trying to be pushing by the Samantha Bee’s segment,” he said.
“I would say the effects of this go much further than just insulting me and the illness itself,” he said. “It’s just inconsiderate and very unprofessional to lump together anyone who has a certain hairstyle or just by the way they look.”
Samantha Bee and her show even donated $1,000 to his fight, which he said he was “thankful” for.
“I am overwhelmed by the support received in that account, and am grateful to everyone who has contributed,” he said.
- Two people have died in demonstrations after South Korea's president was forced out of office in a corruption scandal.
- The ACLU filed an ethics complaint against Jeff Sessions, claiming the attorney general engaged in misconduct during his testimony about Russia.
- ISIS is using deadly "Mad Max-style" tactics, including drones armed with grenades, as US-backed forces attempt to recapture their last stronghold in Iraq.
- An innocent man was accused of being a pedophile due to a police typo. He tells BuzzFeed News how it ruined his life.