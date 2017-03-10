A Cancer Patient Is Not Accepting Samantha Bee’s Apology For Mocking His "Nazi Haircut"

“Everyone in that video was targeted unjustly and profiled without facts or proof of the accusations made,” Kyle Coddington said.

Coddington also noted that he is a registered Democrat and had not supported Trump during the election. (He has said he plans to register as an independent, according to social media posts from November.)

“These are facts that disprove the narrative trying to be pushing by the Samantha Bee’s segment,” he said.