Rush Limbaugh Mocked Hurricane Hype But He's Now Evacuating Florida

“You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don’t need a hurricane to hit anywhere,” he said. “All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and more dangerous, and you create the panic, and it’s mission accomplished, agenda advanced.”

Limbaugh described this as a "symbiotic relationship" between the media and retailers:

Limbaugh also said local media wants to create panic in order to encourage people to buy supplies at local businesses, who in turn advertise on local media.

Do not listen to @rushlimbaugh when he says #Irma is not a dangerous #storm and is hype. He is putting people's lives at risk

Limbaugh's comments generated a ton of headlines and even earned him a rebuke from Today weatherman Al Roker, who said the radio star was "putting people's lives at risk" by suggesting Irma was hype.

To have @rushlimbaugh suggest the warnings about #Irma are #fake or about profit and to ignore them borders on criminal. #ShameOnRush

"They are the ones using this destructive event, which is going to affect millions of people horribly, they are the ones using it to advance a political agenda, not me. And all I’m doing is pointing that out."

"All I do is identify what they’re doing. They are the ones exaggerating," he said.

Still, after days of mocking the media's coverage of Irma, Limbaugh announced to listeners on Thursday that he would be leaving Florida.

"May as well announce this. I’m not gonna get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow," Limbaugh said.

The conservative commentator said he would broadcast his show next week "from parts unknown."

"Tomorrow it would be, I think, legally impossible for us to originate the program out of here," he said.

Swathes of southern Florida, including parts of Palm Beach county, are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state prepares for a possible direct hit by the massive, category 4 Irma.