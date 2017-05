Paul Ryan's Spokeswoman Made An Incredibly Misleading Claim About The Republican Healthcare Bill

After months of work, Speaker Paul Ryan enjoyed a victory this week when he was able to convince enough of his fellow Republicans in the House to vote for a GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

The original bill, known as the American Health Care Act, has been amended three times since it was first unveiled. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office scored the initial bill and the first amendment. But since then, the bill has gone through two more substantial changes, one to appease conservatives and one to appease moderates

March 13 review of the bill by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the AHCA would result in14 million fewer people with insurance by next year and 24 million by 2026 compared to Obamacare.

A second CBO review on March 23, after the first minor "manager's amendments" were made, found the same figures for the uninsured.

There has been no review since then, despite the two other rounds of amendments to the bill — including the changes to please the conservatives, which could enable states to allow insurance companies to raise prices on people with pre-existing conditions.