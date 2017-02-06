These Patriots Players Are Refusing To Go To The White House To Meet Trump

8. Then on Monday, Bennett’s teammate Devin McCourty confirmed that he, too, would skip the White House visit.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The defensive back told Time magazine he could “not imagine a way” he could go to Trump’s White House.

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” he said.