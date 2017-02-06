Get Our App!
These Patriots Players Are Refusing To Go To The White House To Meet Trump

They’re not Trump fans.

David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. After a Super Bowl, the winning team is usually invited to the White House for a special celebration with the president.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Here’s President Obama welcoming the Denver Broncos to the Rose Garden last year.

2. So after Sunday’s victory by the Patriots, it’s expected the champions will be invited to a ceremony with President Donald Trump, who is a big fan of New England and quarterback Tom Brady.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

3. But immediately after the game, one player came forward to say he’ll skip any team trip to the White House because of his opposition to the new president.

Chuck Burton / AP

4. Tight end Martellus Bennett told reporters after Sunday’s win that he’s “not going to go” to the traditional meet-and-greet. “It is what it is,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

5. On Election Day last year, Bennett made clear he was a Hillary Clinton supporter.

6. In a jab at Kanye last December, he even compared Trump to Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter.

So Kanye didn't take the time to vote. And now he holding on to Trump's coattail like Peter Pettigrew to Lord Voldemort. Kanye Pettigrew

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex)

7. He’s also mocked Trump since he was inaugurated as president.

Surprised the president dude didn't ban celebrating Chinese New Year in America!!

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex)

8. Then on Monday, Bennett’s teammate Devin McCourty confirmed that he, too, would skip the White House visit.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The defensive back told Time magazine he could “not imagine a way” he could go to Trump’s White House.

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” he said.

9. Bennett told reporters he wasn’t worried about what team owner (and Trump supporter) Robert Kraft thinks of his decision.

Usa Today Sports / USA Today Sports

“I’m not really worried about that,” Bennett said. “I’m not worried about it at all.”

