These Patriots Players Are Refusing To Go To The White House To Meet Trump

1. After a Super Bowl, the winning team is usually invited to the White House for a special celebration with the president.
Here’s President Obama welcoming the Denver Broncos to the Rose Garden last year.
2. So after Sunday’s victory by the Patriots, it’s expected the champions will be invited to a ceremony with President Donald Trump, who is a big fan of New England and quarterback Tom Brady.
3. But immediately after the game, one player came forward to say he’ll skip any team trip to the White House because of his opposition to the new president.
4. Tight end Martellus Bennett told reporters after Sunday’s win that he’s “not going to go” to the traditional meet-and-greet. “It is what it is,” he told the Dallas Morning News. “People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”
5. On Election Day last year, Bennett made clear he was a Hillary Clinton supporter.
6. In a jab at Kanye last December, he even compared Trump to Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter.
7. He’s also mocked Trump since he was inaugurated as president.
8. Then on Monday, Bennett’s teammate Devin McCourty confirmed that he, too, would skip the White House visit.
The defensive back told Time magazine he could “not imagine a way” he could go to Trump’s White House.
“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” he said.
9. Bennett told reporters he wasn’t worried about what team owner (and Trump supporter) Robert Kraft thinks of his decision.
“I’m not really worried about that,” Bennett said. “I’m not worried about it at all.”
