Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Steve Bannon Says Sean Spicer Isn't Doing Press Briefings Because He "Got Fatter"

:(

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

White House reporters are starting to get furious about the lack of on-camera press briefings by the Trump administration.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Trump hasn't held a proper news conference by himself since February, and press secretary Sean Spicer has been doing more and more "off camera" briefings — even broadcasting live audio has been banned.

Trump has even suggested he might scrap the briefings altogether.

Spicer is now leading the search for his own replacement, according to Politico.

This all prompted a pretty incredible on-air rant from CNN's Jim Acosta on Monday, accusing the White House of "stonewalling the news media."

Brian Stelter @brianstelter

"I don't know why everyone is going along with this." @Acosta says maybe reporters should have skipped Spicer gaggle https://t.co/hsOtOJC6a0

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a piece for The Atlantic entitled "The White House Press Briefing Is Slowly Dying," former BuzzFeed News reporter Rosie Gray asked senior adviser Steve Bannon why Spicer wasn't appearing on camera as much.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

Bannon responded via text message: "Sean got fatter."

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Bannon's wry quip had people searching for some catty comparisons.

Twitter: @andeavorable

The quip also recalled that time Trump went after a Miss Universe winner for putting on weight.

Twitter: @AlGiordano

What a time to be alive.

Twitter: @MattNegrin

Chelsea Clinton was not amused, however.

Twitter: @ChelseaClinton

Critics said she needed to lighten up, but Clinton wasn't having it.

Twitter: @ChelseaClinton

After Gray's Atlantic story went live, however, the White House announced Spicer would indeed be holding an on-camera briefing on Tuesday.

Twitter: @jbarro

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews