Steve Bannon Says Sean Spicer Isn't Doing Press Briefings Because He "Got Fatter"

Share On link Share On link

Share On googleplus Share On googleplus

Share On reddit Share On reddit

Share On linkedin Share On linkedin

Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon

Share On tumblr Share On tumblr

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp

Share On sms Share On sms

Share On email Share On email

Share On twitter Share On twitter

Share On lineapp Share On lineapp

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On vk Share On vk

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

Share On link Share On link

Share On email Share On email

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On facebook Share On facebook

White House reporters are starting to get furious about the lack of on-camera press briefings by the Trump administration.

President Trump hasn't held a proper news conference by himself since February, and press secretary Sean Spicer has been doing more and more "off camera" briefings — even broadcasting live audio has been banned.

Trump has even suggested he might scrap the briefings altogether.

Spicer is now leading the search for his own replacement, according to Politico.